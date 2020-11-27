Zara McDermott Hits Back At 'Irresponsible' Weight Loss Criticism Online

Zara McDermott responds to intense backlash over weight loss. Picture: Instagram @zaramcdermott

'Love Island's' Zara McDermott has responded to the intense backlash on Twitter after she showed off her 3 stone weight loss with many branding it irresponsible. **This article discusses eating disorders and weight loss.**

Made In Chelsea's Zara McDermott has hit back after receiving considerable criticism for showing off her three stone weight loss, with people branding her irresponsible and promoting an unhealthy body image.

The 23-year-old reality star, who is in a relationship with MIC co-star, Sam Thompson, took to Instagram stories to respond to the endless tweets about her 'before' and 'after' bikini shots which shows her considerable weight loss.

Zara McDermott posts 'before and after' weight loss shots. Picture: Instagram @zaramcdermott

Zara said "So I've just woken up to a few messages saying I am getting abuse online about my weight loss. I never actually saw any abuse because I don't have Twitter."

"I think it's entirely unfair to call me 'anorexic'. In my opinion it's the same as calling someone morbidly obsese. That's a serious accusation of an eating disorder that I do not have."

Zara McDermott shows off 'after' photos of weight loss. Picture: Instagram @zaramcdermott

"I understand that for anyone recovering from an ED. Any post about weight loss could be triggering. But my journey has been done incredible healthily."

"I have always been quite tall and naturally slim. When I was a teen I struggled to put on weight. I was eating a huge amount back in 2019...'I'm talking probably 3000 calories a day. I was a size 10. Which is not an unhealthy weight at all."

"But for my body type, height and the fact I've always had a fast metabolism and always been naturally petite. It was a huge change."

The star hadn't seen the backlash as she doesn't have Twitter, but people have been heatedly debating the weight loss images with many saying it encourages people, especially younger fans, to think they need to lose weight.

One critic said: "I’ve just seen Zara McDermott’s post about her 3st weight loss."

"Her before is literally what my body looks like. Is that classed as unhealthy? Should I be unhappy about that? Should I be changing my body because it’s not ‘nice enough?"

I’ve just seen Zara McDermott’s post about her 3st weight loss. Her before is literally what my body looks like. Is that classed as unhealthy? Should I be unhappy about that? Should I be changing my body because it’s not ‘nice enough’ 😐 pic.twitter.com/lBpe3AHYC4 — Katie🍂 (@katiewright__x) November 26, 2020

zara mcdermott’s insta story made me ✨uncomfy✨ — sam🌺 (@samanthahayley) November 25, 2020

Twitter slammed Zara for showing off her weight loss. Picture: Twitter

If you feel you need to talk to anyone about an eating disorder, you can access help and information here.

