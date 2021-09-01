I’m A Celebrity 2021: Prep Is Underway As Ant & Dec Arrive At Gwrych Castle

Production has started on set of I'm A Celeb... at Gwrych Castle. Picture: Getty/I'm A Celeb/Twitter

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here's crew are preparing Gwrych Castle ahead of the second Welsh stint of the show.

Ant and Dec have arrived! That means that I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2021 must be just around the corner...

Reports that the presenting duo has arrived in Wales as the crew go full steam ahead with preparations for the second instalment of the show to be made outside of its usual Australia.

The reality TV series hasn't announced an official air date at the time of writing but traditionally the show runs from November to December.

In photos obtained by this publication, work can be seen underway as the production crew moves in to fix up Gwrych Castle before the mystery celeb line-up arrives.

Some filming is already rumoured to have taken place at the castle as the site gets a refresh.

I'm A Celebrity is returning to Gwrych Castle in Wales. Picture: Getty

Scaffolding and equipment remain on-site as the previously derelict castle is bought up to scratch for the hit ITV series.

ITV producers confirmed in August that I'm A Celeb... would be making a return to the Welsh countryside due to travelling restrictions.

Gwrych Castle is getting a revamp ahead of the new I'm A Celebrity... series. Picture: Getty

With no contestants yet announced, fans are desperately theorising who might partake in the show this year.

Reality TV stars such as recent Love Island alumni are speculated to have been scouted for the show, with fans hoping that breakout personality from the villa, Liberty Poole, will be considered.

Fingers crossed the line-up will be announced soon!

