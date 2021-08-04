‘Major Star’ Lined Up For I’m A Celebrity Quits As Location Moves Back To Wales

A celebrity has reportedly already quit I'm a Celeb 2021. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity bosses have apparently already had one celebrity quit ahead of the 2021 series.

After ITV confirmed I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will be back in Wales this year, the bosses have reportedly been ‘dealt a massive blow’ with one star quitting already.

The decision to return to Gwrych Castle instead of the show’s usual home in Australia was confirmed this week, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

When Is The Love Island 2021 Final?

Following the news, one celebrity is said to have dropped out from the series.

Gwyrch Castle is the host of 2021's I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Getty

A source told the tabloids: “One popular star dropped out immediately.

“Bosses are still in talks with loads of top celebs about taking part and feel confident this won’t put people off given last year’s success.

“But for some of the talent, roughing it for weeks in wet and cold Wales isn’t going to be as much fun as doing that in the Australian jungle.”

Giovanna Fletcher won I'm A Celebrity in Wales in 2020. Picture: ITV

The source added that the celebrities who have already signed contracts are still on board.

I’m A Celeb usually launches in November, giving producers plenty of time to organise the 2021 line-up if anyone else were to drop out soon.

The decision to return to Wales was announced on Monday, after the success of the 2020 series saw Giovanna Fletcher crowned queen of the castle.

