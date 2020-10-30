HRVY Calls Maisie Smith ‘Beautiful’ & Says He’s ‘Excited To See How Things Blossom’

30 October 2020, 15:37

HRVY and Maisie Smith have been at the centre of romance rumours.
HRVY and Maisie Smith have been at the centre of romance rumours. Picture: HRVY/Maisie Smith/Instagram

HRVY has called Maisie Smith ‘beautiful’ and said he’s ‘excited to see how things blossom’ with the TikTok star.

HRVY and Maisie Smith have been flirting on social media and exchanging ‘rude’ messages over the past few weeks, and now the ‘Mama’ singer has revealed he thinks the Eastenders actress and TikTok star is ‘beautiful’.

Opening up in a column for OK, HRVY said Maisie is a ‘good friend’ but hinted that he’s open to taking their friendship further.

Strictly Come Dancing Romance? HRVY And Maisie Smith Continue Flirty Relationship

HRVY has admitted he thinks Maisie Smith is 'beautiful'.
HRVY has admitted he thinks Maisie Smith is 'beautiful'. Picture: HRVY/Instagram

He said: “Maisie really is so lovely and beautiful.

“She’s a really good friend of mine and I think she’s an amazing dancer.

“Not a lot can really happen between us because we have to be two meters apart, but I am a little excited to see how things blossom.”

HRVY is currently single and so is Maisie.

Earlier this year, rumours began swirling that Maisie was dating her Eastenders' co-star Zack Morris, after they were spotted leaving a party together.

A source told Daily Mail at the time: “They couldn’t resist showing their affections for each other, with Maisie tickling the back of Zack’s neck as the left the party.

“Romance blossomed as their characters grew closer, which only adds to their chemistry on-screen.”

However, Maisie insisted they were just friends.

She told a publication at the time: “I film most of my scenes with Zack, naturally we’ve built a great friendship. [We’re] nothing but mates.”

