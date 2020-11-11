Exclusive

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

11 November 2020, 08:38

HRVY hinted at the possibility of a relationship with his fellow Strictly Come Dancing star, Maisie Smith, after praising the actress.

Every year, rumours spiral out of control around Strictly Come Dancing, and this year is no different, after fans speculated HRVY may be dating EastEnders' Maisie Smith.

"She's great; she's very beautiful and a lovely girl," said HRVY about his Strictly alum, Maisie Smith, before hinting that he'd be open to a relationship with her.

HRVY is rumoured to be dating Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith
HRVY is rumoured to be dating Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith. Picture: PA Images

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, HRVY said that he couldn't pursue a relationship now, due to COVID socially distancing guidelines, but did say "Who knows?" when the show was finished.

Previously, the 'Younger' singer had been seen publicly flirting with Maisie on Instagram, after Maisie made light of HRVY's appearance, saying "Omg you just reminded me my spaghetti’s almost done!"

HRVY was quick to respond, saying "Stop flirting, you love spaghetti," to which she commented back: "Prefer farfalle tbh."

He also admitted he sent the TikTok star a "rude message" to disparage her after watching her dance on a Children in Need special.

He cheekily told her that her performance was "very average" to make sure she wasn't feeling "too big headed" about how "good" she was.

He told Mirror: "I messaged Maisie saying 'I guess you’re my competition this year then?'

"Obviously everyone's my competition but I saw her on the Children in Need special and she's really good.

"I DM'd her and said it was very average just so she wasn’t too big headed about it!"

