How To Apply For Love Island 2022

24 August 2021, 16:02

How can I apply for Love Island 2022? All the details
How can I apply for Love Island 2022? All the details. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island is returning in 2022 and here’s how you can apply to be a contestant on series 8.

Love Island 2021 has well and truly finished, with Millie Court and Liam Reardon being crowned the winner of this season.

Fans already can’t wait for the show to return next summer and some of you may even fancy yourself as an Islander next year!

Love Island Fans Spot Winner Theory That Predicted Millie And Liam As Winners

So, if you're a singleton looking for love, here’s everything you need to know about how to apply for Love Island 2022…

How to apply for Love Island 2022
How to apply for Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV2

How to apply for Love Island 2022

Laura Whitmore confirmed during the Love Island 2021 final that applications for next year are open.

You can apply through ITV’s website here.

Applications start by reading the Love Island Privacy Notice, followed by agreeing to the terms and conditions.

After that, you must register with your full name and email address.

Love Island will return next summer
Love Island will return next summer. Picture: ITV2
Laura Whitmore will return to host Love Island 2022
Laura Whitmore will return to host Love Island 2022. Picture: @thewhitmore/Instagram

You then have to make a short video, which will be followed by an audition and a series of interviews stages.

If you’re successful in the initial stages, hopefuls will have to provide personal information about their background as well as health and dating preferences.

Love Island application requirements

To be eligible, the requirements are that you must be aged at least 18 years or over, have a valid passport and ‘exclusively available’ to take part in the show for a minimum of eight weeks.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Kylie Jenner confirm the rumours on the red carpet?

Fans Are Convinced That Kylie Jenner Will Reveal Her Alleged Pregnancy At This Event

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the name of her twin babies?

Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

Olivia Rodrigo has released the 'brutal' music video

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Brutal': Inside The Teenage Angst Lyrics

Tom Daley knitting Harry Styles' cardigan is everything!

Harry Styles Fans React After Tom Daley Knits Famous Rainbow Cardigan

Fans can't stop talking about Jake and Liberty's awkward interview moment

Jake Begs For Liberty Back In Awkward Live Interview

Jesy Nelson admitted she doesn't speak to the Little Mix girls much anymore

Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Relationship With Little Mix Since Leaving Band

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him