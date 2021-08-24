How To Apply For Love Island 2022

How can I apply for Love Island 2022? All the details. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island is returning in 2022 and here’s how you can apply to be a contestant on series 8.

Love Island 2021 has well and truly finished, with Millie Court and Liam Reardon being crowned the winner of this season.

Fans already can’t wait for the show to return next summer and some of you may even fancy yourself as an Islander next year!

So, if you're a singleton looking for love, here’s everything you need to know about how to apply for Love Island 2022…

How to apply for Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV2

How to apply for Love Island 2022

Laura Whitmore confirmed during the Love Island 2021 final that applications for next year are open.

You can apply through ITV’s website here.

Applications start by reading the Love Island Privacy Notice, followed by agreeing to the terms and conditions.

After that, you must register with your full name and email address.

Love Island will return next summer. Picture: ITV2

Laura Whitmore will return to host Love Island 2022. Picture: @thewhitmore/Instagram

You then have to make a short video, which will be followed by an audition and a series of interviews stages.

If you’re successful in the initial stages, hopefuls will have to provide personal information about their background as well as health and dating preferences.

Love Island application requirements

To be eligible, the requirements are that you must be aged at least 18 years or over, have a valid passport and ‘exclusively available’ to take part in the show for a minimum of eight weeks.

