One thing about Harry Styles and Taylor Swift; they will reunite in style!

Not only did Harry Styles and Taylor Swift enjoy their 2023 Grammy wins on Sunday night, but they also enjoyed the most wholesome reunion of the evening.

The ‘Harry’s House’ star and ‘Midnights’ songstress have a whole lot of history under their belts but continue to have the most iconic reunions ever, and the Grammys was no different after the pair were tied up in a lengthy conversation.

In clips shared online, Tay can be seen walking across the room to greet the former One Direction star during Steve Lacey’s performance, where they enjoyed a long conversation with one another - and we’re all pretty much dying to know what they discussed.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift reunited at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Could it be their Grammy nominations? Harry had six nods and took home two awards, whilst Taylor was nominated for four awards and scooped one - so it’s likely they discussed their wins of the evening and congratulated each other.

They remained each other’s biggest fans during the evening also, where Tay was spotted dancing away while Harry performed his 2022 hit track ‘As It Was’.

She even gave him a standing ovation when he took home the prestigious award for Best Pop Vocal Album - we love to see it!

Now this is a another historic #Grammys moment. During Steve Lacy’s performance, Taylor Swift snuck over to talk to Harry Styles. They hug + talk for a long time over his table. pic.twitter.com/MX75UmcxJM — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

Taylor Swift clapping for Harry Styles after his #GRAMMYs performance! 😭 pic.twitter.com/defmG1wWQ0 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 6, 2023

We stan a supportive ex! 👏 Taylor Swift supported Harry Styles on his #GRAMMYs win. pic.twitter.com/FeJR2bczEU — E! News (@enews) February 6, 2023

Taylor Swift dancing along to Harry’s performance tonight pic.twitter.com/ITm2dEujxS — Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) February 6, 2023

This isn’t the first time the internet has been sent into meltdown over their reunion, with the pair reuniting for a wholesome chat during the 2021 Grammys, proving they’re the friendliest exes around.

The 2023 Grammys was full of many more iconic moments to add to Tay and Harry’s reunion, from Harry’s sweetest moments with Lizzo to Lizzo’s wholesome acceptance speech where she shouted out queen Beyoncé.

The red carpet also boasted fashion serves from the likes of Adele, Doja Cat, Cardi B and Sam Smith.

