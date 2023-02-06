We All Wish We Were A Fly On The Wall For Harry Styles And Taylor Swift’s 2023 Grammys Reunion

6 February 2023, 12:39

A closer look inside Harry Styles and Taylor Swift's Grammys 2023 reunion
A closer look inside Harry Styles and Taylor Swift's Grammys 2023 reunion. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

One thing about Harry Styles and Taylor Swift; they will reunite in style!

Not only did Harry Styles and Taylor Swift enjoy their 2023 Grammy wins on Sunday night, but they also enjoyed the most wholesome reunion of the evening.

The ‘Harry’s House’ star and ‘Midnights’ songstress have a whole lot of history under their belts but continue to have the most iconic reunions ever, and the Grammys was no different after the pair were tied up in a lengthy conversation.

In clips shared online, Tay can be seen walking across the room to greet the former One Direction star during Steve Lacey’s performance, where they enjoyed a long conversation with one another - and we’re all pretty much dying to know what they discussed.

A Closer Look At The Most Iconic Grammys 2023 Outfits And Best Dressed Stars From Beyoncé To Harry Styles

Complete List Of 2023 Grammys Winners Including Harry Styles, Beyoncé And Adele

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift reunited at the 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift reunited at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Could it be their Grammy nominations? Harry had six nods and took home two awards, whilst Taylor was nominated for four awards and scooped one - so it’s likely they discussed their wins of the evening and congratulated each other.

They remained each other’s biggest fans during the evening also, where Tay was spotted dancing away while Harry performed his 2022 hit track ‘As It Was’.

She even gave him a standing ovation when he took home the prestigious award for Best Pop Vocal Album - we love to see it!

This isn’t the first time the internet has been sent into meltdown over their reunion, with the pair reuniting for a wholesome chat during the 2021 Grammys, proving they’re the friendliest exes around.

The 2023 Grammys was full of many more iconic moments to add to Tay and Harry’s reunion, from Harry’s sweetest moments with Lizzo to Lizzo’s wholesome acceptance speech where she shouted out queen Beyoncé.

The red carpet also boasted fashion serves from the likes of Adele, Doja Cat, Cardi B and Sam Smith.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island star Jordan's secret rap career revealed

Love Island Bombshell Jordan Odofin Has A Secret Career As A Rapper

Paige Thorne is reportedly dating Swansea footballer Liam Cullen

Love Island’s Paige Thorne ‘Dating Pro Footballer’ Following Adam Collard Split

All of the new characters joining You season 4

Get To Know The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: New Characters, Their Ages & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

TV & Film

Sam Smith and Kim Petras gave a bold performance

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Wow In Fiery Grammy Performance Of 'Unholy'

Here's which Love Islanders have left the villa so far

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

The best-dressed stars at the 2023 Grammys

A Closer Look At The Most Iconic Grammys 2023 Outfits And Best Dressed Stars From Beyoncé To Harry Styles

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star