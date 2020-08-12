Harry Styles Fan Creates Hilarious Compilation Of One Direction Star Speaking French

Harry Styles speaking French is sending fans into meltdown. Picture: PA/Twitter

A Harry Styles fan has compiled a series of videos of him speaking French from his One Direction days and it's the best thing ever!

Harry Styles videos are one of the best pastimes around and the latest one a fan has created is no different!

A fan account for the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star, @harrymoonchild, took to Twitter to share a compilation of hilarious clips of Harry speaking in French back in his One Direction days and we are living for it!

She captioned the video: "It's harry speaking french for me, so here's a 2 min compilation of harry styles speaking French [sic].”

The video had a number of hilarious clips included, from Harry introducing Zayn Malik in French, to the star saying he likes to go to the cinema with his friends and family, and we Stan the bilingual king!

It's harry speaking french for me, so here's a 2 min compilation of harry styles speaking french.pic.twitter.com/nooYjOoGFl — 𝐝𝐞𝐞. (@harrymoonchild) August 11, 2020

I forgot to add in long hair Harry content so here it is pic.twitter.com/4CBHNwJkAP — 𝐝𝐞𝐞. (@harrymoonchild) August 11, 2020

1D fans were reminiscing about Harry Styles speaking French in interviews. Picture: PA

Directioners rushed to the comments to praise Harry for his efforts, with one writing: "The way he kept saying the same sentence over and over again.”

"I love this man so much [crying emoji] [heart emoji],” wrote another.

“Here is my French teacher,” joked a third.

If that wasn’t iconic enough, the fan went on to share another few clips of the ‘Adore You’ star speaking French, but when he had long hair and it got even better!

Harry Styles fans were praising the star for his French skills. Picture: Twitter

Fans debated about how Harry Styles learned French. Picture: Twitter

At the end of the compilation, he goes on to say, “we are One Direction,” in French and that’s the kind of content we need to see every day, to be honest.

One fan went on to add that his ex-girlfriend and French model, Camille Rowe, ‘probably taught him’ the language.

However, as he was just starting out in 1D in a lot of the clips, it would mean they hadn’t met at that point.

So, I think we can all agree he’s just naturally talented at everything, even if it is a few sentences!

