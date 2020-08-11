One Direction Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson Secretly Met Up On Holiday Last Year And Here’s Why

11 August 2020, 17:24

1D fans were trying to work out if Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson met while they were in Italy in 2019
1D fans were trying to work out if Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson met while they were in Italy in 2019. Picture: PA/Twitter

One Direction fans have taken to Twitter to try and figure out whether or not Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson met up with each other while in Italy last year.

One Direction fans have the best investigative skills and they’ve proven once again why!

Some of them reckon that Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson secretly met up while on holiday last year and the prospect is sending us into meltdown already.

Harry Styles' Italian Holiday Proves He & Fashion Designer Harris Reed Are Friendship Goals

It turns out the former bandmates were allegedly both in Italy at the same time and one fan has come through with a little storytime which started the rumour!

In a tweet, a Directioner wrote: “Ok so I laughed at a funny tweet or whatever and my co worker asks me what I’m laughing at so I’m just like 'it’s a Harry Styles thing nbd' [sic]."

The tweet continued: “And she goes 'omg I met him once!' so I’m like [side-eye emoji] and she’s like 'yeah last year! and one of his old band mates was with him’."

In a separate tweet, the fan added: “So at this point I had to sit down bc like what... so I said 'oh which one?' and she said 'yeah Louis I think?’.

"And I’m like [shocked emoji], and she’s like 'yeah during my trip to Italy' and I don’t know how I’m supposed to function right now [sic].”

Rushing to the comments to make sense of the wild tweet, one fan shared a screenshot of Louis, who was supposedly in Italy with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, at the time, on May 28.

1D fans were freaking out about the Harry and Louis rumour
1D fans were freaking out about the Harry and Louis rumour. Picture: Twitter

Next to it, she shared a photo of Harry, claiming that he was at the Gucci Cruise show on the same day.

She wrote: “No i did NOT just spend the last hour of my life tryna make it make sense [sic].”

Unsurprisingly, loads of fans commented on the tweet, hoping that it was true, with one writing: "I DONT KNOW HOW TO FUNCTIONS PSLJD IF THERES PROOF LET US KNOW [sic].”

"Last May 100% Harry and Louis were in Italy at the same time. Harry was in Rome the whole time while Louis was was in Portofino with Eleanor for a few hours but also spotted in Rome the day after [sic],” penned another.

At this point, we have no idea, but we really hope it's true!

