QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Harry Styles’ New Era?

8 April 2022, 14:20

The ultimate quiz for Harry Styles fans as we gear up for 'Harry's House' and his new musical era
The ultimate quiz for Harry Styles fans as we gear up for 'Harry's House' and his new musical era. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ third album ‘Harry’s House’ is dropping in a matter of weeks - but how familiar are you with his new era?

Harry Styles’ new era is well and truly underway after the former One Direction star announced his highly-anticipated third album ‘Harry’s House’ is set to drop on May 20.

Fans have already been treated to the first single ‘As It Was’ and a music video to match - which, BTW, we still haven’t gotten over.

All The Harry’s House Clues Fans Have Uncovered So Far From Harry Styles’ Third Album

Of course, die-hard Harries will know the singer has been teasing this new era for months now, but just how much have you been paying attention?

Take the ultimate quiz about Harry’s new music era and find out!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kourtney Kardashian has had a Las Vegas wedding before

Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Revisiting Her First Wedding

The most shocking scenes in the After movie series

The Most Eyebrow-Raising Moments In The After Movie Series

Love Island's start date for 2022 revealed

Love Island's 2022 Start Date Has Been Revealed

Fans can't wait for Little Mix to return to the road

Here's What Fans Think Will Be On Little Mix's Confetti Tour Setlist

Music

Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour setlist revealed...

Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour Setlist: From Brutal To Surprise Cover Songs

Music

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have banned guests from taking photos at their wedding

Inside The Strict Rules At Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s £3million Wedding

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star