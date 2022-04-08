QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Harry Styles’ New Era?

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole & Charlie Powell 10pm - 1:30am
8 April 2022, 14:20
Harry Styles’ third album ‘Harry’s House’ is dropping in a matter of weeks - but how familiar are you with his new era?
Harry Styles’ new era is well and truly underway after the former One Direction star announced his highly-anticipated third album ‘Harry’s House’ is set to drop on May 20.
Fans have already been treated to the first single ‘As It Was’ and a music video to match - which, BTW, we still haven’t gotten over.
All The Harry’s House Clues Fans Have Uncovered So Far From Harry Styles’ Third Album
Of course, die-hard Harries will know the singer has been teasing this new era for months now, but just how much have you been paying attention?
Take the ultimate quiz about Harry’s new music era and find out!
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital