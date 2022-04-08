QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Harry Styles’ New Era?

The ultimate quiz for Harry Styles fans as we gear up for 'Harry's House' and his new musical era. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ third album ‘Harry’s House’ is dropping in a matter of weeks - but how familiar are you with his new era?

Harry Styles’ new era is well and truly underway after the former One Direction star announced his highly-anticipated third album ‘Harry’s House’ is set to drop on May 20.

Fans have already been treated to the first single ‘As It Was’ and a music video to match - which, BTW, we still haven’t gotten over.

Of course, die-hard Harries will know the singer has been teasing this new era for months now, but just how much have you been paying attention?

Take the ultimate quiz about Harry’s new music era and find out!

