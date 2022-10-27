Harry Styles Continues Sea Creature Obsession With 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' Video

27 October 2022, 17:39 | Updated: 27 October 2022, 17:41

Harry has subverted our expectations with his new music video...
Harry has subverted our expectations with this new music video... Picture: Getty/Harry Styles/YouTube
Harry Styles has released his video for 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' – and it's quite something! Here are the best fan reactions...

Harry Styles has graced us with his third music video from 'Harry's House', and 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant' is the most unique and whimsical creation of his to date!

The 28-year-old mega-star took the sushi theme and ran with it! Harry lived out a bizarre merman fantasy in the video and fans already can't get enough!

Eagle-eyed fans of the pop sensation had already predicted that a new drop was imminent after his YouAreHome.co website displayed a pretty mysterious change.

On Tuesday, the site directed users to a restaurant called Gill's Lounge, teasing a 'one-of-a-kind-show' on October 27. It didn't take long for fans to deduce that the fish-themed menu was an Easter egg for a 'Music For A Sushi Restautant' video – and that's exactly what we got!

Harry Styles wows in brand-new music video
Harry Styles wows in brand-new music video. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

Upon the hotly-anticipated video's drop, Stylers were immediately sent into a frenzy when they saw the singer sporting a new look complete with a full beard and... a tentacled tail? Of course!

It's a far cry from the leading man's usual clean-shaven look, but fans were here for the whimsy of his latest drop!

One user tweeted: "If you had told me that I would [be] watching harry styles as a singing half squid, I would have maybe believed you. but still. that was something! [sic]"

Another reacted in the YouTube comments: "I don't really know what I just watched, but I adored every single minute of it. Love to see Harry's little creative mind at work!"

Other Stylers couldn't help but have a little fun comparing the sea-themed music video to the upcoming Little Mermaid movie.

A playful tweet read: "LEAKED PICTURE OF HARRY STYLES ARIEL ON THE SET OF ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’!!

'Harry's House' kicked off the summer of 2022, with the former One Direction star releasing videos to 'As It Was' in May and 'Late Night Talking' in July – so we've been due another one!

The musician is no stranger to the screen as he's had a whirlwind year debuting as a lead man in not one but two feature films, Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman – aren't we lucky!

What an eclectic year of acting roles Harry's had!

