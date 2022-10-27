Harry Styles Continues Sea Creature Obsession With 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' Video

Harry has subverted our expectations with this new music video... Picture: Getty/Harry Styles/YouTube

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has released his video for 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' – and it's quite something! Here are the best fan reactions...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles has graced us with his third music video from 'Harry's House', and 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant' is the most unique and whimsical creation of his to date!

The 28-year-old mega-star took the sushi theme and ran with it! Harry lived out a bizarre merman fantasy in the video and fans already can't get enough!

Did Louis Tomlinson Attend Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Show?

Eagle-eyed fans of the pop sensation had already predicted that a new drop was imminent after his YouAreHome.co website displayed a pretty mysterious change.

On Tuesday, the site directed users to a restaurant called Gill's Lounge, teasing a 'one-of-a-kind-show' on October 27. It didn't take long for fans to deduce that the fish-themed menu was an Easter egg for a 'Music For A Sushi Restautant' video – and that's exactly what we got!

Harry Styles wows in brand-new music video. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

Upon the hotly-anticipated video's drop, Stylers were immediately sent into a frenzy when they saw the singer sporting a new look complete with a full beard and... a tentacled tail? Of course!

It's a far cry from the leading man's usual clean-shaven look, but fans were here for the whimsy of his latest drop!

One user tweeted: "If you had told me that I would [be] watching harry styles as a singing half squid, I would have maybe believed you. but still. that was something! [sic]"

Another reacted in the YouTube comments: "I don't really know what I just watched, but I adored every single minute of it. Love to see Harry's little creative mind at work!"

if you had told me that i would watching harry styles as a singing half squid, i would have maybe believed you. but still. that was something! #HarryStyles #MusicForASushiRestaurant pic.twitter.com/mzWwzUl2JY — maddy (@mmmaadddyyy) October 27, 2022

harry styles never fails to surprise pic.twitter.com/H2xwwNu9aM — ash || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) October 27, 2022

Other Stylers couldn't help but have a little fun comparing the sea-themed music video to the upcoming Little Mermaid movie.

A playful tweet read: "LEAKED PICTURE OF HARRY STYLES ARIEL ON THE SET OF ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’!!

'Harry's House' kicked off the summer of 2022, with the former One Direction star releasing videos to 'As It Was' in May and 'Late Night Talking' in July – so we've been due another one!

proof harry styles can do it all pic.twitter.com/LOy9yHQZnZ — ash || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) October 27, 2022

proof harry styles can do it all pic.twitter.com/LOy9yHQZnZ — ash || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) October 27, 2022

The musician is no stranger to the screen as he's had a whirlwind year debuting as a lead man in not one but two feature films, Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman – aren't we lucky!

What an eclectic year of acting roles Harry's had!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital