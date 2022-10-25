What's Harry Styles Doing At Gills Lounge?

25 October 2022, 17:40 | Updated: 25 October 2022, 17:45

Why is Harry Styles promoting Gills Lounge?
Why is Harry Styles promoting Gills Lounge? Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles' website is teasing something to do with a restaurant called Gills Lounge, but what? Here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles fans were sent into a tailspin after a very mysterious change was made to the musician's website, called YouAreHome.co.

The 28-year-old musician famously teased his third album, 'Harry's House', on the very same site and now its homepage seems to be hinting at something...

Did Louis Tomlinson Attend Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Show?

Harry fan accounts began to theorise that an announcement from the 'Late Night Talking' singer could be imminent after tweets circulated showing that hisa website is promoting a restaurant – strange.

Under the famous arched doorway that appears on the screen of 'YouAreHome', a leaflet for 'Gills Lounge' can be seen slipped under the door. When you click on the mysterious symbol the page then redirects you to the restaurant's menu on their website.

Harry Styles fans think they've uncovered plans for a small concert
Harry Styles fans think they've uncovered plans for a small concert. Picture: Getty

Of course, it didn't take long for Stylers to flock to social media to try and deduce what this could possibly mean.

Many speculate that the mega-star could be performing an intimate gig hosted at the allusive lounge, however, there is no address listed on the business's website – the plot thickens!

Gills Lounge's homepage does direct users toward their TikTok page, stating that it has "just launched" which online sleuths found to be suspicious.

When you scroll to the bottom of their site, a short statement reads: "Events: ONE-OF-A-KIND LIVE SHOW, DEBUTS THIS THURSDAY!"

Does this mean we're getting new Styles content on October 27? We hope so.

Harry Styles' website could be teasing a new event
Harry Styles' website could be teasing a new event. Picture: YouAreHome

A deeper dive into the website shows that the menu seems to be fish-themed, leading fans to guess that this could be an Easter egg referencing Harry's track, 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'.

Others believe that this could be promotion for a new music video, as the star has only released two from his latest album thus far. Theories swirl on Twitter that point toward either a video for the aforementioned 'MFASR' or 'Daylight'.

Similarly, other users deduced from the hints that Harry could be live streaming a performance from the lounge for 'Harryween', we are fast approaching spooky season afterall!

What are your thoughts on all the Harry clues? We hope an announcement comes soon.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Is Emily in Paris renewed for a third season?

Emily In Paris Season 3: Release Date, Cast & All The BTS Pictures

TV & Film

Taylor Swift is re-recording five albums

Which Albums Is Taylor Swift Re-Recording? A Guide To The Remake Of Her First Five Albums

Taylor has been busy...

All The Parallels Between 'Midnights' & Taylor Swift's Old Songs: 'Reputation', '1989' & More

Taylor Swift's 'Midnight Rain' is all fans can talk about

Who Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnight Rain’ About & Who Is The Mysterious Voice Singing?

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

Taylor Swift spoke about touring...

Taylor Swift Gives A Cheeky Nod To Her Rumoured Tour: 'I Think I Should Do It'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star