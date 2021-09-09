Harry Styles' Sister Gemma Responds To Fans' Face Masks Dedicated To Famous Family

9 September 2021, 16:42

Harry Styles' sister Gemma has responded to a viral fan photo
Harry Styles' sister Gemma has responded to a viral fan photo. Picture: Getty/@gemmastyles/Instagram
Some Harry Styles fans wore some seriously unique face masks at his Love On Tour concert!

Harry StylesLove On Tour has reminded fans just how much they’ve missed the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star performing live.

The fandom has been sharing around an array of snaps and videos of Haz’s performances on social media and we’re living for all of them!

All Of Harry Styles' Cutest Onstage Moments From 'Love On Tour' So Far

Some fans have been getting creative with signs, with some doubling up as jokes for the One Direction star to read.

Meanwhile, some have got extra creative and even dedicated face masks to his family!

Harry Styles' fans are enjoying his Love On Tour gigs
Harry Styles' fans are enjoying his Love On Tour gigs. Picture: Getty

While waiting for Harry’s concert to begin in Denver, some fans sported some custom-made face masks with pictures of his family on them.

Two of the fans had pics of a young Harry on them, while one had a mask with a photo of his sister Gemma, and another had Haz’s mum Anne’s face on it.

Creative, right?!

Sharing a snap of the four fans with their masks, one tweeted the photo to Gemma and Anne, writing: “Since you couldn’t come on your own, we brought you with us.”

Harry Styles' sister Gemma responded to the viral photo
Harry Styles' sister Gemma responded to the viral photo. Picture: Instagram

It wasn’t long before the snap went viral, with Gemma herself commenting on the dedication!

She simply wrote, “Oh my god,” alongside a laughing emoji, and I think that sums it up tbh!

Gemma wasn’t the only one enjoying the masks as fans were quick to comment on the interaction.

“Hahahaha this cracks me up [sic],” penned one fan, while another added, “Oh my god the fact that she saw this.”

More News

