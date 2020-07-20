Harry Styles Praised For Being The Ultimate 'Safety King' While Travelling To Italy

20 July 2020, 12:58

Harry Styles fans have been applauding the star for taking caution during the pandemic
Harry Styles fans have been applauding the star for taking caution during the pandemic. Picture: PA/Instagram/Twitter

Harry Styles fans have been singing their praises about the One Direction star for being the ‘king of safety’ after he opted to drive to Italy from the UK, rather than flying.

Harry Styles is being applauded for keeping safe and taking necessary precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, with fans branding him the ‘king of safety’.

Fans of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star have rounded up a number of times he’s been spotted wearing a face mask, with a recent time including when he met a young fan in Hampstead.

One Direction’s 10th Anniversary: Celebration Video's Details Revealed

The former One Direction star has also made his way to Italy, where he allegedly owns a house, by car, and has been praised for apparently driving ‘instead of flying’.

In a Twitter thread by a Haz fan account - @HarryFacts - it read: "Harry Styles spent 3 months quarantining in LA to be safe, wore masks ever time he went outside with people, then travelled back home to London to be with his family."

They added: "And now DROVE to Italy where he OWNS A HOUSE (ergo once again went home) instead of flying. King of safety!

"We know he drove to Italy because he was spotted in France, then Italy, with a car that had a British license.

"We know he owns a house in Italy because it has been reported by Italian media for months now.”

While the ‘Adore You’ star was in LA, he was also spotted wearing a face mask at the Black Lives Matter protests, back in May.

Harry Styles has been praised for being 'safe' during the pandemic
Harry Styles has been praised for being 'safe' during the pandemic. Picture: Instagram
Harry Styles fans have applauded the star for being cautious while travelling
Harry Styles fans have applauded the star for being cautious while travelling. Picture: Twitter
Harry Styles has been spotted in Italy
Harry Styles has been spotted in Italy. Picture: Twitter

The fan account then went on to share a series of snaps, showing Harry making pit-stops in France, on his way to Italy, where he was pictured with famous Italian chef Massimo Bottura.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before fans jumped into the comments to sing their praises, with one writing: "HARRY STYLES SAID IF YOU WANNA TRAVEL THEN TRAVEL BUT WEAR A MASK AND STAY SAFE! ALL THE LOVE. H. [sic].”

Another added: "And that's on being safe,” and at this point, we have no choice but to stan!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Little Mix confirmed the release date for their show The Search

Little Mix Reveal First Sneak Peek Of Talent Show The Search & Confirm TV Release Date

Little Mix's The Search was postponed because of coronavirus

Little Mix The Search: Talent Show Start Date Confirmed After It Was Postponed

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Pregnant: Rapper Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With Iconic Baby Bump Picture

Nicki Minaj's new childhood sweetheart boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kenneth Petty: Age, Prison Sentence And Relationship Details Revealed

Nicki Minaj

Oxford University have made a promising development on their vaccine

Oxford University Covid-19 Vaccine Safe And ‘Can Train Immune System’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film