Harry Styles Praised For Wearing Face Mask While Meeting Young Fan

15 July 2020, 12:39

Harry Styles was dubbed 'friendly' after meeting a young fan while shopping at Aesop
Harry Styles was dubbed 'friendly' after meeting a young fan while shopping at Aesop. Picture: PA/Twitter

Harry Styles met a young fan in Hampstead and has once again been branded a ‘very lovely’ pop star!

Harry Styles is no stranger to being the loveliest pop star around and he’s proved once again why he’s our king!

After meeting a young fan named Sophie, in Hampstead, the One Direction star was branded ‘very lovely’ and ‘friendly’ by the fan’s mum, and we have no choice but to Stan!

Harry Styles Fine Line Documentary: Everything We Know So Far

Posting the snap on July 14, on Twitter, a fan account of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star reposted Sarah's mum’s Instagram caption, which read: "Sophie and I got to enjoy some quality time together today and whilst wandering through Hampstead we met the very lovely Harry Styles!!

"He was kind and friendly and Sophie has been beaming ever since! I forgot to tell him we are fellow Northerners!”

Apart from the picture being absolutely adorable, Harry was being praised for a number of things, including the fact he was following government guidelines and wearing a face covering.

One fan shared a zoomed-in screenshot of Haz, writing: "WEAR YOUR MASKS!!!”

"This is a sign to everyone that doesn’t wear their mask. If Harry wears one, you should too,” added another.

A third said: "Wearing a mask as he should, others can’t relate!”

Harry Styles was praised for wearing a face covering
Harry Styles was praised for wearing a face covering. Picture: Twitter
Fans of Harry Styles were commenting on how cute the snap was
Fans of Harry Styles were commenting on how cute the snap was. Picture: Twitter

Eagle-eyed fans were also quick to spot where the ‘Adore You’ star was in the picture, noticing that he was shopping at Aesop at the time.

Aesop is a vegan skin and body care store, which obviously just gave another reason for Harry’s fans to praise the star!

"HARRY SHOPS AT COSMETICS STORES NO ONE TOUCH ME,” shared one fan.

Reason 354728 why Harry is the unproblematic king we all know and love!

