Harry Styles’ Fans Freak Out As Courteney Cox Shares Video Playing ‘Sunflower, Vol. 6’ On Piano

Harry Styles' fans really want to make sure he sees Courteney Cox's video. Picture: PA/Courteney Cox Instagram

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ fans really want to make sure the ‘Fine Line’ singer sees Courteney Cox’s video of herself playing ‘Sunflower, Vol. 6’ on the piano.

Harry Styles is a huge fan of Friends, so his fandom are naturally freaking out that Courteney Cox, who played Monica Gellar on the hit sitcom, has shared a video of herself playing ‘Sunflower, Vol. 6’ on the piano - which features on his 'Fine Line' album.

The actress posted the clip on Instagram, and it’s been viewed over 1.7million times!

Harry Styles' fans are freaking out over Courteney Cox's latest video. Picture: Harry Styles/Youtube

Harry’s fans have now made it their mission to make sure the ‘Adore You’ singer sees it, with one person writing on Twitter: “@Harry_Styles you are aWaRe? That Courteney Cox has played ‘Sunflower, Vol. 6’ on the piano? No? Go looooook it’s on her Instagram plz.”

Another added: “@Harry_Styles um bestie Courteney Cox played your song on a piano… I think you should come on Twitter and scream.”

Others expressed how ‘proud’ they are of Harry who is literally out here living his dreams.

You can watch Courteney's video here:

One wrote: “No but Harry Styles went from quoting Friends to Courteney Cox playing his music and from adoring Stevie Nicks to performing live with her. HOW DO I LIVE THAT LIFE?”

Could we BE wearing a bigger smile right now?!

Harry has made references to Friends throughout his career both in interviews and on stage.

The Grammy nominated star was even spotted wearing a T-shirt which read ‘Save the drama for your mama,’ last year, which looked exactly like the one Jennifer Anniston wore while playing Rachel Green on the show.

And who could forget the time he tweeted ‘Princess Consuela Banana Hammock’ in 2011?!

