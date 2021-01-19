Harry Styles’ Fans Are Fundraising For Charity In Honour Of His Birthday

Harry Styles' fans are fundraising for Choose Love. Picture: PA images

Harry Styles’ fans are fundraising for one of the ‘Adore You’ singer’s favourite charities in honour on his birthday.

Harry Styles turns 27 next week! And to celebrate his birthday, his fans are fundraising money for Choose Love.

A target of £5000 was originally set but the fund has already surpassed that and is currently sitting at £6380!

Harry Styles turns 27 next week and his fans are fundraising to mark the occasion. Picture: PA images

The fundraiser was set up by Twitter account @hsdaily who explained the idea behind the kind gesture on the official donate page.

It read: “Every year, Harry Styles’ fans all over the world come together to celebrate Harry’s birthday in a very special way: a gift with heart.

“Over the years, Harry has demonstrated his undeniable kindness and how important it is to give back and help those who need it the most.

“He’s inspired us to use our platforms to do good and to spread love so we want to do the same with him.

“In the last few years, Harry's fans have raised over $20K for non profit organisations like Black Girls Rock, Immigration Equality and The PCRF.

“This year, we chose Help Refugees / Choose Love because we believe their message resonates with all of us at the moment and aligns perfectly with Harry’s message: Choose Love, Give Love.

“We invite all of Harry’s fans and anyone who wants to join us to participate in any way they can to help this amazing cause.

“Your contribution will help save lives and make the world a little better.”

To make a donation, click here.

You guys really are amazing and we have NO CHOICE but to STAN.

