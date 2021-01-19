Harry Styles’ Fans Are Fundraising For Charity In Honour Of His Birthday

19 January 2021, 11:24

Harry Styles' fans are fundraising for Choose Love.
Harry Styles' fans are fundraising for Choose Love. Picture: PA images

Harry Styles’ fans are fundraising for one of the ‘Adore You’ singer’s favourite charities in honour on his birthday.

Harry Styles turns 27 next week! And to celebrate his birthday, his fans are fundraising money for Choose Love.

A target of £5000 was originally set but the fund has already surpassed that and is currently sitting at £6380!

Staff Who Worked on Harry Styles’ ‘TPWK’ Video Rehearsals Are Spilling All The Nice Things He Did On Set

Harry Styles turns 27 next week and his fans are fundraising to mark the occasion.
Harry Styles turns 27 next week and his fans are fundraising to mark the occasion. Picture: PA images

The fundraiser was set up by Twitter account @hsdaily who explained the idea behind the kind gesture on the official donate page.

It read: “Every year, Harry Styles’ fans all over the world come together to celebrate Harry’s birthday in a very special way: a gift with heart.

“Over the years, Harry has demonstrated his undeniable kindness and how important it is to give back and help those who need it the most.

“He’s inspired us to use our platforms to do good and to spread love so we want to do the same with him.

“In the last few years, Harry's fans have raised over $20K for non profit organisations like Black Girls Rock, Immigration Equality and The PCRF.

“This year, we chose Help Refugees / Choose Love because we believe their message resonates with all of us at the moment and aligns perfectly with Harry’s message: Choose Love, Give Love.

“We invite all of Harry’s fans and anyone who wants to join us to participate in any way they can to help this amazing cause.

“Your contribution will help save lives and make the world a little better.”

To make a donation, click here.

You guys really are amazing and we have NO CHOICE but to STAN.

> Grab Our App To For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed her favourite High School Musical movie.

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Favourite High School Musical Movie

Lady Gaga has been with Michael Polansky since the start of 2020

Is Lady Gaga Still With Boyfriend Michael Polansky? Everything You Need To Know

Jesy Nelson looks stunning in her new Instagram picture.

Jesy Nelson Changes Instagram Profile Picture & Signals Beginning Of New Era After Leaving Little Mix
Lady Gaga has had a hugely succesful career so far.

Lady Gaga Net Worth: How The 'Chromatica' Singer Has Made Her Fortune

Lady Gaga

KJ Apa has flaunted his romance with his new girlfriend Clara Berry

Who Is KJ Apa Dating? Girlfriend Clara Berry’s Age, Job & Instagram Revealed

Harry Styles and Mitch Rowland are best friends. But how did they meet?

Harry Styles’ Guitarist Mitch Rowland: Everything You Need To Know, From Age To How He Met Harry

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death