Harry Styles's 2020 Awards & Achievements From GRAMMYs To BRITs

Harry Styles has had an incredible 2020. Picture: PA/ YouTube Harry Styles

2020 certainly wasn't everyone's year, but it was a pivotal and career defining on for Harry Styles's as scoops endless awards and titles for music, fashion and more.

Harry Styles has had one hell of a year, in fact, we'd say his most successful year to date after the release of his second album, 'Fine Line' in 2019 which has led to endless awards and recognitions including his first ever GRAMMY nominations (three to be precise!)

Just when everyone thought the 26-year-old was at the top of his game, Haz proved he had so much more to show us and in the process, won titles, awards and enormous respect from legends in the music industry.

Harry Styles' Grammy Nominations For 2021

Let's take a look through a list of his biggest achievements in 2020...

Triple GRAMMY nomination

Harry Styles has three GRAMMY nominations including 'Best Music Video' for 'Adore You'. Picture: YouTube Harry Styles Vevo

The 2021 GRAMMY nominations are all anyone can talk about right now and Harry has a lot to do with it, as he has been nominated for the first time ever for three separate awards.

The 'Golden' singer is up for 'Best Music Video' for 'Adore You' (and you guys know how much we love that video), Pop Vocal Album for 'Fine Line' and Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar'.

The awards take place on the 31st January and the whole world will be watching to see if the former One Direction singer will be initiated into the Recording Academy history books.

ARIA Music Award

IM SO HAPPYYYY #ARIAsHarryStyles pic.twitter.com/95wrRKKrYQ — mayah 📀 CLAIMS TRACK 5 ON LT2 (@_HappyLouis_) November 25, 2020

Another day, another award, as Harry just scooped the award for Best International Artist at the 2020 ARIAs (Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards)

He dropped by via video chat to thank fans and let them know he hopes to see everyone soon.

"I know its a fan voted award so I want to say thank you for all the fans who voted for me and all the support you've given me... so thank you."

What a gent, as always!

This adds to his ARIA collection as he won the same award in 2017 (and four with 1D).

BRIT nominations

Harry took the 2020 BRIT awards by storm, rocking not one, not two, but three insanely memorable outfits, delivering a powerful performance of 'Falling' and making the country and Lizzo, swoon.

'Fine Line' was nominated for 'British Album' and he was also in the 'British Male Solo Artist' category and despite not picking up either award, we can pretty safely say he was one of the nights winners.

Most influential in fashion

Only Harry can spark a TikTok crocheting craze simply by wearing a knitted a cardigan, once.

Only Harry can have people (us) still talking about a jumpsuit he wore at the Jingle Bell Ball a whole year later and only Harry can send searches for basically anything he wears in a music video or red carpet skyrocketing online.

Why? Because he's a certified fashion icon and if anyone doubted it before, 2020 cemented this statement into history forever.

Harry Styles spark a fashion trend with this cardigan. Picture: Getty

His most recent venture as most of you will know, was to make history as the first ever solo male to grace the cover of American Vogue wearing a Gucci gown and slaying every moment of it.

The cover sparked fierce debate about the notions of masculinity and gender in fashion with the vast majority praising Harry- but overall, the title of most influential has never been more fitting.

Search engine Lyst has named him 'trendsetter' of the year, which we agree with wholeheartedly.

We would recommend making it 'decade', but it is their rules, not ours.

Variety's 'Hitmaker of the Year'

Variety named the star Hitmaker of the Year for his critically acclaimed second album and the string of hits it produce which continue to be played by radio stations around the world.

Not much more is known about the accolade at this point but an extensive interview with the star will be released by the publication in December.

Stevie Nicks called 'Fine Line' Harry's 'Rumours'

Now, this isn't an award as such, but having Fleetwood Mac legend (and his very good friend) Stevie Nicks call your album the equivalent to the band's iconic record 'Rumours' is no small feat.

This, above everything else, truly proves 2020 belongs to Harry Styles, you cannot change our minds.

Global Award

Harry earned his very first Global Award in 2020, winning Best Song for 'Lights Up' and sent an adorable message of thanks for the achievement.

The singer was also nominated for Best Male.

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Beating out the likes of Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X, Harry took home the award for chart achievement and after the impressive year he has had, with multiple tracks topping charts around the world for pretty much the whole year.

No one deserves this award in 2020 more than H.

This, as you guys are probably aware, doesn't even cover everything Harry has been nominated for and achieved this year, but it goes to shown what a momentous year he's had, even with everything going on in the world.

It goes to show his limitless star power, talent, style as well as his ability to be the nicest guy ever and continue to amass fans globally.

2020 has been a rough one, but Harry has managed to make it his own!

