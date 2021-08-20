Harry Styles Fans Uncover Clue He’s Cast In The Eternals Despite No Trailer Appearance

20 August 2021, 15:52

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles didn’t appear in the trailer for upcoming movie The Eternals but fans are still convinced he’ll appear in the film.

Harry Styles fans have been wondering for the longest time whether or not he’ll appear in Marvel’s The Eternals.

Now that the trailer has dropped and the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star is nowhere to be seen, fans still haven’t given up hope!

Is Harry Styles Actually Going To Be In The Eternals? The Clues So Far

So much so, that a series of clues have been uncovered, with many people still convinced that Haz will make a surprise appearance in the movie.

Fans think they've uncovered another clue that Harry Styles could star in The Eternals
Fans think they've uncovered another clue that Harry Styles could star in The Eternals. Picture: Alamy

The latest clue has fans reassured that Harry will star in the film, despite him not making an appearance in the trailer.

One Twitter user has gathered a series of clues as to why they think Harry could appear in The Eternals.

One clue, in particular, has fans adamant that the former One Direction star will still be in the movie after noticing that the movie's director Chloe Zhao wore a 'Treat People With Kindness' t-shirt during a photoshoot, which fans will know is not only one of his tracks but is his signature motto!

Die-hard Harry fans will also know that Harry usually hands out gifts and merchandise to the cast and crews he works with, like he did with My Policeman and Don't Worry, Darling.

Many fans have gone on to joke about Haz’s potential appearance in the movie after the trailer was released, and we're loving that they're not giving up hope!

We’re still waiting on confirmation from Harry himself, but we’ll take the clues for now!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What pop stars are gracing the VMA stage this year/

MTV VMAs 2021: Who Is Performing?

Lucinda's Shakespeare video before Love Island has gone viral

Why Leaked Video Of Lucinda Strafford Talking About Shakespeare Has Gone Viral

Inside the lyrics of 'Visiting Hours' by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's 'Visiting Hours': Inside The Heartfelt Lyrics From The Upcoming Album

Why Jake and Liberty have decided to 'quit Love Island'

Will Liberty And Jake Leave Love Island? Why They Quit Days Before Final

Love Island's Liberty Poole hints at Jake Cornish split in first look clip

Love Island’s Liberty Breaks Down As She Admits Doubts Over Jake Relationship

Ed Sheeran has an album coming in 2021

Ed Sheeran’s 2021 Album ‘Equals’: Release Date, Tracklist And All The Updates

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him