Harry Styles Fans Uncover Clue He’s Cast In The Eternals Despite No Trailer Appearance

By Capital FM

Harry Styles didn’t appear in the trailer for upcoming movie The Eternals but fans are still convinced he’ll appear in the film.

Harry Styles fans have been wondering for the longest time whether or not he’ll appear in Marvel’s The Eternals.

Now that the trailer has dropped and the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star is nowhere to be seen, fans still haven’t given up hope!

Is Harry Styles Actually Going To Be In The Eternals? The Clues So Far

So much so, that a series of clues have been uncovered, with many people still convinced that Haz will make a surprise appearance in the movie.

Fans think they've uncovered another clue that Harry Styles could star in The Eternals. Picture: Alamy

The latest clue has fans reassured that Harry will star in the film, despite him not making an appearance in the trailer.

One Twitter user has gathered a series of clues as to why they think Harry could appear in The Eternals.

One clue, in particular, has fans adamant that the former One Direction star will still be in the movie after noticing that the movie's director Chloe Zhao wore a 'Treat People With Kindness' t-shirt during a photoshoot, which fans will know is not only one of his tracks but is his signature motto!

Chloe Zhao, director of Eternals, wears TPWK shirt during a photo shoot. Harry is notorious for handing out free merchandise to cast and crew he works with. pic.twitter.com/tfvB81LtyY — Eros. (@StarfoxMCU) August 13, 2021

Die-hard Harry fans will also know that Harry usually hands out gifts and merchandise to the cast and crews he works with, like he did with My Policeman and Don't Worry, Darling.

Many fans have gone on to joke about Haz’s potential appearance in the movie after the trailer was released, and we're loving that they're not giving up hope!

We’re still waiting on confirmation from Harry himself, but we’ll take the clues for now!

