Harry Styles Thanks Fans For All The ‘Special Things’ On His 27th Birthday

Harry Styles thanked fans for the birthday love. Picture: Getty / Harry Styles/Twitter

By Capital FM

Ever the grateful gentleman, Harry Styles had a loving message for fans after they spent the day celebrating his birthday.

Harry Styles’ birthday saw the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker turn 27 years old on Monday and, naturally, it became a day filled with celebrations around the world to mark 27 years of the absolute icon that is Mr Styles.

Fans celebrated the day in their own special ways, with virtual parties, cakes and slices of watermelon, inundating Harry’s Twitter with all the pictures of their shindigs.

Harry Styles turned 27 on 1 February. Picture: Getty

We even had our own watch party for Harry with Roman Kemp, which you can watch back on Capital's YouTube.

Harry is filming Don’t Worry, Darling in LA at the moment, but he made sure to log on Twitter and thank fans for all the love.

He wrote to his 36.3 million followers: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, and all the special things you’ve been doing to celebrate it.

Harry Styles fans celebrated his birthday around the world. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

“Feeling very lucky today, and all the days. Love love love, H.”

The ‘Adore You’ singer was pictured filming Don’t Worry, Darling on his birthday, with co-star Florence Pugh.

He and his co-stars, including girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, are said to be a tight-knit group so they no doubt celebrated the special day in the most Covid-19-safe way.

