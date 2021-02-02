James Corden Sends Harry Styles Birthday Message In Hilarious Video On The Late Late Show

James Corden sent birthday wishes to Harry Styles in the funniest way. Picture: PA/CBS

Harry Styles’ good friend James Corden wished the singer a happy birthday with a video full of puns on The Late Late Show.

Everyone was busy celebrating Harry Styles’ birthday yesterday and the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer’s good pal, James Corden, was one of the celebs who publicly sent his love to Haz.

During The Late Late Show, the host shared a few special words for his friend and did it in the funniest way possible - in a video full of puns!

He included an array of Haz’s tunes in the message and we were living for it!

Harry Styles celebrated his 27th birthday. Picture: PA

James said: “Happy birthday, Harry. We, here at The Late Late Show - you know what, we adore you. If you know, you know. It’s a fine line.”

He continued: “I’m trying to think of more. I can’t, I’m falling,” which was met with a lot of laughter from people on set.

James went on to say: “If I think of any more, meet me in the hallway,” before jokingly adding, “I keep going - he’s never there.”

The keyboard player from the show’s band went on to add: “This show is a sign of the times,” and I think it’s pretty obvious that everyone adores Harry’s music just as much as his fans!

Harry Styles' fans took to the comments of James Corden's video message. Picture: Twitter

People enjoyed James Corden's birthday video for Harry. Picture: Twitter

People took to the comments to say how much they enjoyed the video, with one fan saying: “Ahh I love it [laughing emoji] [heart-eye emoji].”

“Someone please bring James and Harry back together, I miss seeing them on the show,” said another.

A third added: “This is so wholesome @JKCorden [heart emojis].”

We’re sure Harry was somewhere laughing along with the puns!

