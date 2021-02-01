Harry Styles’ Sister Gemma Wishes ‘Vibrant Counterpart’ Brother Happy Birthday In Unseen Photo

Gemma Styles wished her famous little brother a Happy Birthday. Picture: Getty / Gemma Styles/Instagram

Harry Styles’ sister Gemma wished her famous little brother a happy birthday with the cutest pic of them at the BRITs afterparty.

Harry Styles’ birthday celebrations aren’t over yet and his sister Gemma, 30, a celebrity in her own name, had the cutest message for her little bro as he turned 27.

Alongside a photo of them from the BRITs in 2020 where Haz wore the iconic yellow Marc Jacobs suit, Gemma wrote on Instagram: “Happy happy birthday to my more vibrant counterpart!!”

Harry Styles turned 27 on 1 February. Picture: Getty

In the pic a beaming Harry had his arm around his big sister, who looked as styish as her sibling in straight-leg jeans and a blazer.

Letting their hair down on the night, Harry clutched a bottle in his other hand and pulled his sister in for the snap.

Fans are loving the rare joint picture, flooding Gemma’s Instagram with hearts and birthday wishes for her bro.

“Aw cutest siblings, happy bday to him,” one person replied.

“DNA,” one fan simply commented, and we couldn’t have put it better ourselves tbh.

Gemma has made a name for herself as a writer, mental health ambassador and podcast host and occasionally joins Harry at the glamorous events he gets invited to.

For his British Vogue shoot last year she even joined her brother as he modelled some of his best looks, including the Gucci dress that got the whole world talking for all the right reasons.

