Meet Harry Styles’ Photographer Helene Pambrun & Her Most Iconic Photos Of The Singer

Helene Pambrun is Harry Styles' photographer. Picture: Helene Pambrun/Instagram / Getty

By Capital FM

Hélène Pambrun is a celebrity in her own right after becoming Harry Styles’ photographer three years ago.

Hélène Pambrun is Harry Styles’ dedicated photographer who has joined the ‘Treat People With Kindness’ singer on the road, on the set of music videos and behind the scenes of photo shoots.

On Harry’s birthday Hélène shared a string of photos she’s snapped of the superstar over the years to wish him a Happy Birthday, and the artist’s pictures soon flooded Twitter.

Helene Pambrun began working with Harry Styles in 2017. Picture: Getty

One of the pictures, of Harry cheekily flipping his middle finger at the camera, quickly went viral and naturally fans now want to know more about the lucky lady behind the lens.

So, who is Harry’s photographer Hélène, and which iconic photos has she taken of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer?

Who is Hélène Pambrun?

Helene Pambrun joins Harry Styles on and off stage. Picture: Helene Pambrun/Instagram

Hélène Marie Pambrun is an esteemed French photographer who was born in August 1987 in Toulouse.

She’s renowned for being Harry’s photographer both on and off stage, joining him on his 2017 tour to snap the star in action and then on almost every music video shoot since.

Hélène started out at a ‘chain store in Toulouse’ selling books and CDs before being hired by a Parisian magazine as a portraits photographer, all before Harry snapped her up to join him on the road.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

She’s also shot celebrities including Robbie Williams, Tom Hanks and Mark Ronson.

Which pictures has Hélène taken of Harry?

Hélène's Instagram has hundreds of photos of Harry, many of which have become as iconic as the man himself.

She was of course on site for his ‘Treat People with Kindness’ video with Phoebe Waller Bridge and has some amazing black and white pictures of Haz in the studio creating the chart topper that was ‘Fine Line’.

She was on hand for his album launch at The Forum in LA and just centimetres out of shot to snap the creations of music videos ‘Adore You’ and ‘Falling’.

Here are some of our faves…

What has Hélène Pambrun said about working with Harry Styles?

Hélène is living the literal dream getting to work with Mr Styles everyday, and in a post dedicated to three years of being by Harry’s side the photographer shared a glimpse into their work relationship.

She wrote alongside a photo of her with Harry: “Sometimes, if we are lucky, and strong enough, we enter the subject’s world and become part of it. The lines between life and work are blurred. » ~ 3 years ago today this human opened a new chapter of my life.

“From being a full time portraits’ photographer in Paris for @parismatch_magazine , Ive been asked to jump on a tour bus and write a story through pictures, day by day. The story of one (young) man on the road, from venue to venue, then basically everywhere his steps as an artist & performer would lead him to.

“Sounds like a dream job- and in many aspects, it is. Im beyond grateful. But there’s a lot to learn too.”

Jealous? Us? Not at all!

