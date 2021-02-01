Happy Birthday Harry Styles! The Best Fan Celebrations From Cakes To Party Bags As Haz Turns 27

1 February 2021, 12:24

Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday – and so are we
Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday – and so are we. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

1 February shall here on in be referred to as Harry Styles Day, in honour of the One Direction star’s birthday.

There’s a select few, very special celebrities whose birthdays deserve an entire day of content dedicated to, so that’s exactly why today is all about Harry Styles.

WATCH: Capital's Harry Styles' Birthday Watch Party To Celebrate The Singer's 27th

With childhood throwback pictures and some of his best moments on stage being shared all over Twitter, we’re taking a look at some of the best and most adorable fan celebrations as Haz turns 27 years old.

Getting hold of a typical cheeky Harry backstage photo, one fan wrote to the ‘Fine Line’ singer: “Happy birthday hazza! i love you very much! you made last year a little better so thank you! i am so so so proud of you.”

Harry’s fans have a lot of love for the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, with some having parties of their own for the star.

Harry Styles' fans are celebrating his birthday with their own parties
Harry Styles' fans are celebrating his birthday with their own parties. Picture: Getty

One fan even made a ‘Fine Line’ themed cake for the big day, posing with a huge towel with Harry’s face on and with One Direction dolls perched in her lap.

Another fan made a huge colourful poster for the pop star, covering their Birthday wishes with drawings of watermelons and all the names of his songs.

One even went as far as making party bags for the occasion, decorated with prints of Harry’s album cover and pink tissue paper.

They also made a matching cake of their idol and sliced up watermelon into snackable sizes.

We are in awe of the dedication!

In fact, Twitter on Monday morning was filled with birthday cakes for Harry.

But if a proper shindig is what you’re after for your idol, make sure you tune in to our watch party in celebration of Harry’s birthday, where Roman Kemp will be looking back at Haz’s best interview moments and live performances including his Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball set in full.

