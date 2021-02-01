Happy Birthday Harry Styles! The Best Fan Celebrations From Cakes To Party Bags As Haz Turns 27

Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday – and so are we. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

1 February shall here on in be referred to as Harry Styles Day, in honour of the One Direction star’s birthday.

There’s a select few, very special celebrities whose birthdays deserve an entire day of content dedicated to, so that’s exactly why today is all about Harry Styles.

With childhood throwback pictures and some of his best moments on stage being shared all over Twitter, we’re taking a look at some of the best and most adorable fan celebrations as Haz turns 27 years old.

Getting hold of a typical cheeky Harry backstage photo, one fan wrote to the ‘Fine Line’ singer: “Happy birthday hazza! i love you very much! you made last year a little better so thank you! i am so so so proud of you.”

Harry’s fans have a lot of love for the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, with some having parties of their own for the star.

Harry Styles' fans are celebrating his birthday with their own parties. Picture: Getty

One fan even made a ‘Fine Line’ themed cake for the big day, posing with a huge towel with Harry’s face on and with One Direction dolls perched in her lap.

Another fan made a huge colourful poster for the pop star, covering their Birthday wishes with drawings of watermelons and all the names of his songs.

happy birthday harry! i had a party with our best friends, thanks for stopping by :) pic.twitter.com/yN71lcZnQU — z☺︎ë (@cowboytommo28) February 1, 2021

One even went as far as making party bags for the occasion, decorated with prints of Harry’s album cover and pink tissue paper.

They also made a matching cake of their idol and sliced up watermelon into snackable sizes.

We are in awe of the dedication!

happy birthday harry! have a very amazing birthday! enjoy all the cakes, hugs, love and happiness today. may your day be as beautiful as you. hope you have a great birthday party, all the best for you!#HappyBirthdayHarry pic.twitter.com/cbwjXoooaW — khai's malik sister (@05yett) January 31, 2021

happy birthday harry! i love you so so much. also have a good 27 for me- it’s my lucky number. also i know it’s not much but i offer you this mini cake in celebration pic.twitter.com/nxbk878EjM — ella! harry day (@HEISGOLDENCMB) February 1, 2021

a year ago since i made harry a birthday cake, sorry sir but i’m online schooling today so i’ve got no time to make one 💔💔💔 #harriesbake happy 27th birthday <3 pic.twitter.com/vYlanmIcZP — soph ☆ HARRYS day!!! (@_harryonlyangel) February 1, 2021

In fact, Twitter on Monday morning was filled with birthday cakes for Harry.

