Was Harry Styles Being Bald Just A Fever Dream?

Harry Styles shaved his head at the end of 2023 but the locks are back. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ bald head, well it was a buzz cut, seemed to last for a split second, and now fans are wondering if it was all a fever dream.

When Harry Styles got a buzz cut at the end of 2023, fans couldn’t quite believe the One Direction icon had shaved his head and their reactions even caused his mum to step in and remind people to be kind.

Five months later and only a handful of public appearances, including a few with girlfriend Taylor Russell, and Harry’s hair is back in town and the bald cut feels like a fever dream.

When he was spotted at the football in February, one fan tweeted: “Did we all see Mr. Harry Styles finally make an appearance with his grown out buzz cut? I’m literally obsessed (but I can’t lie, I miss the curls).”

Harry Styles marked the end of 2023 by shaving off his iconic curls. Picture: Getty

Poking fun at how the buzz cut set the internet alight, another fan wrote: “Some time in the future there'll be an article going ‘Harry Styles with hair at new movie premiere, YEARS after Buzz Cut’.”

Shortly after the pictures of Harrys’ hairstyle emerged – he was at U2 concert with girlfriend Taylor Russell – another person tweeted: “Just remembered harry styles has a buzz cut don’t talk to me.”

Harry Styles fans noticed his hair growth in February at the football. Picture: Getty

But given the speed at which Harry’s luscious locks and that iconic front hair curl grew back, fans are in disbelief the buzz cut ever happened.

After being spotted at the U2 gig he later hard launched the haircut at the launch of his Pleasing perfume, looking as cool as ever with the short ‘do.

Harry Styles holidayed with James Corden at the start of 2024. Picture: Getty

However, some fans’ dramatic reactions led his mum Anne Twist to speak out.

Sharing a picture of Harry at the Pleasing event, she wrote: “When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are... there's an irony in the negativity he's been shown for having a hair cut.

"Sorry but I just don't get it," Anne said, signing off with a #TPWK, a nod to Harry's hit song and slogan 'Treat People With Kindness'.

Harries eventually calmed down anyway when they noticed his hair very quickly started to grow back.

He first debuted his slightly longer locks while on holiday with James Corden and his wife in January, where Taylor also joined them. Harry was pictured out again in February to watch Luton vs Manchester United.

And in March he and Taylor were seen together in Brooklyn, looking super stylish with Taylor in a navy trench coat and blue cap while Harry wore a trademark cardigan, chinos and Adidas Sambas.

And yes, his hair is long and thick.

