HBO 'Fixes' Emma Watson Photo Blunder In Harry Potter Reunion Special

Emma Watson and Emma Roberts got confused for one another. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

The Harry Potter reunion special is being re-uploaded after an editing mistake made during Emma Watson's interview...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Potterheads had been patiently awaiting the arrival of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special on New Year's Day – and when it dropped eagle-eyed fans spotted a blunder!

As Emma Watson recalled the experience of auditioning for Harry Potter and bagging the role of Hermione Granger as a child, a photo of fellow actress Emma Roberts was mistakenly used on-screen...

Inside Tom Felton And Emma Watson's Special Bond As They Deny Dating Rumours

After the internet quickly picked up on the faux pas it was reported that HBO will be uploading a new edit to streaming services that have rectified the mistake.

The Harry Potter cast reunited for the 20th anniversary. Picture: Alamy

Twitter users soon found the same throwback snap posted to Emma Roberts' personal Instagram page, confirming the mix-up.

The makers of the Return to Hogwarts special released a statement about the Emma confusion.

They wrote: "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now."

HBO Max has now received the latest edit featuring the correct childhood photo of Watson.

Emma Watson spoke about her childhood during the Harry Potter special. Picture: Alamy

Emma Roberts childhood photo was mistakenly used. Picture: Getty

#HarryPotter20thAnniversary will have an edited version up shortly after they accidentally used a baby picture of Emma Roberts when Emma Watson was talking about her childhood. pic.twitter.com/GOISOWfSFX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 3, 2022

Another error had been flagged, although HBO has not commented, where the captions mistook Oliver Phelps for his brother, James – the actors who portrayed the Weasley twins, Fred and George.

To celebrate 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released, a slew of cast members returned to talk about their experiences growing up on the set of the franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton and many more made appearances in the nostalgic featurette.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital