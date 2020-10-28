Emma Roberts Partner And Boyfriend: Meet Garrett Hedlund

28 October 2020, 16:31

Emma Roberts partner: Everything you need to know about Garrett Hedlund
Emma Roberts partner: Everything you need to know about Garrett Hedlund. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Holidate star and pregnant mum-to-be is having a very busy 2020 with her Netflix movie and pregnancy. But who is her baby’s dad? Meet her partner Garrett Hedlund.

Emma Roberts is the leading star and actress in new Netflix Christmas movie, The Holidate and as if that wasn’t enough for 2020, she’s also pregnant with her first baby.

So with all this in mind, fans of the actress - who is Julia Roberts’ niece - are all very interested to know just who her partner and boyfriend is.

Emma first started dating her partner Garrett Hedlund in March 2019 and the couple have only gone from strength to strength ever since.

Who Is Luke Bracey From Netflix’s Holidate? 10 Facts And Where You’ve Seen The Actor Before

Boyfriend Garrett and his actress girlfriend have kept the majority of their relationship secret but even they couldn’t resist showing off their happy pregnancy news together on Instagram.

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend when official with their happy news on Instagram
Emma Roberts and her boyfriend when official with their happy news on Instagram. Picture: Emma Roberts/Instagram

So who is Emma Roberts’ partner and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund? Here’s what you need to know:

Who is Garrett Hedlund?

Garrett is 36-years-old and just like Emma, is also an actor. He’s also been a model and can sing as he proved in movie, Country Song. Other films include Troy, Four Brothers and Eragon.

Before Emma, he dated actress Kirsten Dunst for four years.

Garrett Hedlund is an actor, model and singer
Garrett Hedlund is an actor, model and singer. Picture: PA

How long have Emma Roberts and partner Garrett Hedlund been dating?

It’s not known for sure due to the privacy of their relationship but reports of a romance began circulating in March 2019.

In August 2020 the couple posted for a rare Instagram snap together to confirm their happy baby news.

Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund have been dating since 2019
Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund have been dating since 2019. Picture: Getty

Is Garrett Hedlund on social media?

Keeping in line with how much he likes to stay private, Garrett also has no official social media pages. We'll just have to rely on Emma's Instagram for all the baby updates.

