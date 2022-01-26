Halsey Teases Comeback As She Announces She’s Ready For ‘Summer Domination’

Halsey has teased her music comeback 5 months after dropping her latest album. Picture: Alamy/@iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey has given fans hope of some new music from the songstress this summer!

Halsey has teased her comeback in the most iconic way!

The ‘Graveyard’ singer has been busy enjoying their time as a mother to her six-month-old baby boy Ender, but it seems she’s ready to get back to releasing music.

Taking to Twitter to share a very well-received announcement, Halsey said: “Thinking I’m ready for summer domination or smth idk maybe not I’ll get back to u on how im feeling about it [sic].”

Needless to say, fans are excited as can be, with one replying with: “Bestie i need to plan for work so SPILL THE TEA.”

Halsey teased her comeback. Picture: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey told fans she's ready for 'summer domination'. Picture: @iamhalsey/Instagram

“Baby u have been dominating for like 2 years straight now i'm STILL overwhelmed LMAOO [sic],” tweeted another.

A third was hoping the announcement could be to do with new tour dates after their ‘Manic’ tour was cancelled due to Covid.

“Pls tour i’m still so sad manic tour got cancelled,” added the fan.

thinking I’m ready for summer domination or smth idk maybe not I’ll get back to u on how im feeling about it — h (@halsey) January 25, 2022

Halsey welcomed her son with boyfriend Alev Aydin last summer. Picture: @iamhalsey/Instagram

This comes after Halsey was announced as one of the headliners for the 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City this summer.

Halsey dropped their latest album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ in August 2021, so fans have been anticipating some new tunes from the songstress for a while!

Fingers crossed she gives us some more clues soon!

