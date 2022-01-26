Halsey Teases Comeback As She Announces She’s Ready For ‘Summer Domination’

26 January 2022, 14:57 | Updated: 26 January 2022, 15:56

Halsey has teased her music comeback 5 months after dropping her latest album
Halsey has teased her music comeback 5 months after dropping her latest album. Picture: Alamy/@iamhalsey/Instagram
Halsey has given fans hope of some new music from the songstress this summer!

Halsey has teased her comeback in the most iconic way!

The ‘Graveyard’ singer has been busy enjoying their time as a mother to her six-month-old baby boy Ender, but it seems she’s ready to get back to releasing music.

Perrie Edwards Supports Halsey's Message On Post-Baby Bodies

Taking to Twitter to share a very well-received announcement, Halsey said: “Thinking I’m ready for summer domination or smth idk maybe not I’ll get back to u on how im feeling about it [sic].”

Needless to say, fans are excited as can be, with one replying with: “Bestie i need to plan for work so SPILL THE TEA.”

“Baby u have been dominating for like 2 years straight now i'm STILL overwhelmed LMAOO [sic],” tweeted another.

A third was hoping the announcement could be to do with new tour dates after their ‘Manic’ tour was cancelled due to Covid.

“Pls tour i’m still so sad manic tour got cancelled,” added the fan.

This comes after Halsey was announced as one of the headliners for the 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City this summer.

Halsey dropped their latest album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ in August 2021, so fans have been anticipating some new tunes from the songstress for a while!

Fingers crossed she gives us some more clues soon!

