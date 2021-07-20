What Does Ender Ridley Aydin Mean? The Story Behind Halsey’s Baby’s Name

Halsey's baby name holds a sweet meaning. Picture: Getty / Halsey/Instagram

By Capital FM

Halsey’s welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin, calling the tot Ender Ridley.

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first baby together on 14 July, six months after sharing her pregnancy news with the world.

The couple named their little one Ender Ridley Aydin and fans have been wondering about the meaning of the moniker since their announcement.

Halsey Posts Artwork And Release Date For New Album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'

They’re yet to confirm the gender of their new baby, but what does Halsey’s unique baby name mean and where does ‘Ender’ come from?

Halsey's boyfriend Alev Aydin is from Turkey. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

What does Halsey’s baby name mean?

Ender is typically considered a boy’s name meaning ‘very rare’ according to name site Name Berry.

It’s primarily a Turkish name, and is the main character’s name in Orson Scott’s sci-fi novel Ender’s Game.

The sweet reason behind Ender’s name relates to his dad’s heritage; Alev is originally from Turkey and still visits his homeland often by the looks of his Instagram page.

As well as a screenwriter, Alev is also a keen photographer and his social media profile is filled with images of his beautiful home country.

Alev Aydin also posted some sweet pictures from the birth of their baby. Picture: Alev Aydin/Instagram

Alev Aydin and Halsey are every inch the proud parents. Picture: Alev Aydin/Instagram

Halsey and her beau welcomed her baby one week after she announced her new album, 'If I Can't Have Love I Want Power'.

The album cover alone had fans convinced she'd given birth after she posed for the renaissance-themed cover with a baby on her knee.

She said her album has been inspired by her pregnancy experience and journey to motherhood.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital