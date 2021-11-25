The GRAMMYs Made Last Minute Additions To Their 2022 Nominations

Here are the last-minute changed made to the GRAMMY nominations. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Here are all the last-minute changes that were made to the GRAMMY 2022 nominations...

The GRAMMYs are just around the corner, with the 2022 nominations being made public on November 24.

However, there was a change to the format of this year’s nominated artists, as the pool of musicians in the running for certain awards have been raised from eight to ten.

This had everyone asking the same question: Who were the last minute-additions?

The New York Times reports that the alterations were made in a meeting just one day before the announcement, giving artists from Taylor Swift to Kanye West chance at a GRAMMY win in the eleventh hour...

Lil Nas X is now up for Record Of The Year. Picture: Getty

The change was made to the ‘the big four’ – the most coveted awarding categories consist of; Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Best New Artist and Best Album.

Now, 10 artists have the possibility of nabbing a win in the prestigious categories.

Taylor’s ‘Evermore’ and Kanye’s ‘Donda’ are both in the running for Album Of The Year due to the changes, joining the likes of Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga among others.

The adjustment saw the only award Swift is up for this year, which she celebrated by sharing a behind-the-scenes video singing ‘Champagne Problems’ from the record.

Olivia Rodrigo was a breakout arist this year with seven nominations. Picture: Alamy

New contenders for Record Of The Year are Abba with ‘Still Have Faith in You’ from their comeback album, and Lil Nas X with the mega-hit that was ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’.

The tunes will be competing with hits from Justin Bieber to Olivia Rodrigo, who racked up an impressive seven nominations with her debut album!

Song Of The Year welcomed in 'Kiss Me More' by Doja Cat and 'Right on Time' by Carlile, whereas Best New Artist brought in rapper Baby Keem and the Pakistani American vocalist and composer Arooj Aftab.

