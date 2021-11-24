WATCH: Taylor Swift Singing During Wedding Dress Fitting Is The Most Beautiful Video You’ll See Today

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and good friend Aaron Dessner hopped on the piano to sing ‘Champagne Problems’ during a fitting for her latest music video and the spontaneous rendition was simply stunning.

Taylor Swift recently released the video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ after dropping ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ in which she re-released all her old classics alongside songs ‘from the vault’.

And as we recover from the emotional turmoil that the likes of ‘All Too Well’ and its 10 minute version had us in, Taylor’s making us weep all over again with a video captured during a dress fitting for the ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ video.

In the video Taylor plays the ex-girlfriend at the wedding of a former lover, wearing a gorgeous wedding dress for one very emotional scene.

Taylor Swift received a GRAMMY nomination for 'Evermore'. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift looked and sounded stunning in the video. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

On Tuesday night Tay got us all in our feels again when she shared a clip of herself on Instagram singing ‘Champagne Problems’ from her second lockdown album ‘Evermore’, to celebrate the hit EP receiving a GRAMMY nomination for Album of the Year.

Co-writer and musician Aaron Dessner hopped on the piano for the spontaneous performance, while Taylor sat at the bottom of a spiral staircase in the stunning wedding dress she wore for her latest vid.

Taylor captioned the video: “NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE I wanted to share this video with you from when @aaron_dessner and I were doing our fittings for the video and there was a piano, so ofc this happened. SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees #GRAMMYs.”

It comes after Taylor’s ‘Folklore’ won Album of the Year at this year’s GRAMMYs.

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' won Album of the Year at the 2021 GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

Fans are loving Tay’s celebratory vid, with one person rightfully begging: “Long Pond Evermore?” after the Long Pond Sessions movie documenting how Tay wrote her first lockdown album.

“i was not ready to see taylor wearing a wedding dress while singing champagne problems but i’m glad i did” another person replied – and we couldn’t agree more.

Another excited Swiftie commented: “Cause of death: Taylor Swift singing champagne problems in a wedding dress .”

More Taylor in a wedding dress content please.

