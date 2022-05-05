Gogglebox's Ellie Warner Asks For Donations To Brain Injury Following Boyrfriend's Accident

5 May 2022, 11:47

Ellie Warner has asked for donations for her birthday
Ellie Warner has asked for donations for her birthday. Picture: Ellie Warner/Instagram
Ellie Warner has chosen a brain injury charity to support in celebration of her birthday following her boyfriend's tragic accident.

Ellie Warner has asked for donations to brain injury charity Headway, following her boyfriend's horrifying hit-and-run car accident.

Ahead of her birthday this year, the Gogglebox star asked friends, family and fans to consider donating to Headway – a UK charity that provides vital support to those who have suffered from brain injury.

Ellie's boyfriend Nat Eddlestone was rushed to an intensive care unit on March 18, after he was struck by a vehicle in the early hours of the morning in Leeds.

Ellie Warner has been supporting Nat Eddlestone since his accident
Ellie Warner has been supporting Nat Eddlestone since his accident. Picture: Ellie Warner/Instagram

The 31-year-old was left with critical injuries, he reportedly suffered from a broken back and neck and both his lungs had collapsed.

Nat was even placed on a life support machine upon initially arriving at the hospital.

Ellie took to Facebook to announce the charity she would like to support for her 32nd birthday, revealing that Headway was an organisation that was very close to her heart.

She wrote: "For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to Headway – the brain injury association.

"I’ve chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that you’ll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me," the television personality wrote.

Ellie Warner has not returned to Gogglebox since the incident
Ellie Warner has not returned to Gogglebox since the incident. Picture: Channel 4

She has not returned to filming since the horrifying accident over six weeks ago, however, Gogglebox bosses confirmed that they would honour Ellie's full filming fee despite her absence.

Ellie has taken time away from the Channel 4 show in order to care for Nat as he continues on his recovery journey.

