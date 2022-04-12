Ellie Warner To Be Paid Full Fee By Gogglebox Following Boyfriend’s Accident

Gogglebox is supporting Ellie Warner following her partner's accident. Picture: Ellie Warner/Instagram

Ellie Warner is set to receive her full fee for the latest season of Gogglebox after she steps away from filming due to her boyfriend's scary accident.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner will be absent for the remainder of series 19 following her boyfriend’s serious accident.

Producers of the show are reportedly paying Ellie her full fee for the season despite the star being off-screen for a considerable amount of episodes.

The 31-year-old hasn’t made an appearance on the show since her partner Nat Eddlestone was involved in a hit-and-run car accident, which left him with critical injuries.

Ellie has taken time away from the Channel 4 television show in order to care for her boyfriend as he recovers from the casualty.

Ellie Warner is taking time away from the show to care for boyfriend Nat. Picture: Ellie Warner/Instagram

A TV insider told the tabloids that Gogglebox bosses have assured Ellie that the monthly £1,500 per household payment will remain in effect throughout her absence.

The Leeds television personality was told ‘to take all the time she needs’.

The source revealed: “Bosses paid Ellie her full fee for the show - they didn't want her or Izzi worrying about money.”

Ellie and her sister Izzi have starred together on the reality show since 2015, making their first appearance in season five.

"Of course, they've honoured the payments - they take duty of care very seriously on the show," the source told the publication.

Ellie and Izzi Warner have been on Gogglebox since 2015. Picture: Channel 4

The horror accident unfolded on March 18 when Nat entered an intensive care unit after he was hit by a car in the early hours of the morning.

A family member reportedly revealed to the publication that he suffered from a broken back and neck as well as having both his lungs collapse.

The insider continued: "Ellie’s focus, 100 per cent, is on Nat and supporting him in his recovery."

They explained that season 19 could be Warner's last, saying: "She’s been told to take as much time off as she needs and it is very unlikely she will be returning during the current series."

"Producers have told her to take as long as she needs," the source explained as reports claim that Ellie has 'barely left' her partner's bedside since the accident.

