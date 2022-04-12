Ellie Warner To Be Paid Full Fee By Gogglebox Following Boyfriend’s Accident

12 April 2022, 14:23

Gogglebox is supporting Ellie Warner following her partner's accident
Gogglebox is supporting Ellie Warner following her partner's accident. Picture: Ellie Warner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ellie Warner is set to receive her full fee for the latest season of Gogglebox after she steps away from filming due to her boyfriend's scary accident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner will be absent for the remainder of series 19 following her boyfriend’s serious accident.

Producers of the show are reportedly paying Ellie her full fee for the season despite the star being off-screen for a considerable amount of episodes.

Gogglebox’s Giles & Mary Are Just As Iconic In Photos From The 90s

The 31-year-old hasn’t made an appearance on the show since her partner Nat Eddlestone was involved in a hit-and-run car accident, which left him with critical injuries.

Ellie has taken time away from the Channel 4 television show in order to care for her boyfriend as he recovers from the casualty.

Ellie Warner is taking time away from the show to care for boyfriend Nat
Ellie Warner is taking time away from the show to care for boyfriend Nat. Picture: Ellie Warner/Instagram

A TV insider told the tabloids that Gogglebox bosses have assured Ellie that the monthly £1,500 per household payment will remain in effect throughout her absence.

The Leeds television personality was told ‘to take all the time she needs’.

The source revealed: “Bosses paid Ellie her full fee for the show - they didn't want her or Izzi worrying about money.”

Ellie and her sister Izzi have starred together on the reality show since 2015, making their first appearance in season five.

"Of course, they've honoured the payments - they take duty of care very seriously on the show," the source told the publication.

Ellie and Izzi Warner have been on Gogglebox since 2015
Ellie and Izzi Warner have been on Gogglebox since 2015. Picture: Channel 4

The horror accident unfolded on March 18 when Nat entered an intensive care unit after he was hit by a car in the early hours of the morning.

A family member reportedly revealed to the publication that he suffered from a broken back and neck as well as having both his lungs collapse.

The insider continued: "Ellie’s focus, 100 per cent, is on Nat and supporting him in his recovery."

They explained that season 19 could be Warner's last, saying: "She’s been told to take as much time off as she needs and it is very unlikely she will be returning during the current series."

"Producers have told her to take as long as she needs," the source explained as reports claim that Ellie has 'barely left' her partner's bedside since the accident.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Harry Styles' performs 'Watermelon Sugar' live

What Is 'Watermelon Sugar' About? Harry Styles On The Meaning And Lyrics

Harry Styles

Kylie Jenner still hasn't landed on a name for her son

Kylie Jenner Hasn’t Actually Picked A Name For Her Son Yet

Molly-Mae Hague has sparked engagement rumours once again after hiding her ring finger in a photo

Molly-Mae Hague Sparks New Engagement Rumours After Covering Up Ring Finger

Rihanna revealed it took years of friendship with A$AP Rocky before they began dating

Rihanna Dishes On How She And A$AP Rocky Finally Got Together After Years Of Friendship

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date Latest, Trailers, Cast & All The News

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star