Gogglebox’s Giles & Mary Are Just As Iconic In Photos From The 90s

Giles and Mary shared some young photos of them together. Picture: Channel 4 / Giles Wood/Instagram

By Capital FM

Gogglebox fans have unearthed a photo from the 90s of one of everyone’s favourite TV couples, Giles and Mary.

Gogglebox couple Giles and Mary, who have been married for 30 years, are a fan favourite household on the reality TV show and fans have re-surfaced an old photo of the stars taken in the 90s where they look every inch as iconic.

“Giles and Mary young… the vibes are immaculate,” one person perfectly summarised alongside the photo of the TV stars.

The couple, from Wiltshire, originally shared the photo on Instagram last year, showing them sat on camping chairs outdoors in what seems to be a long field of grass.

Giles and Mary in the 90s. Picture: Giles Wood/Instagram

While a young Mary rocked a straw hat and heart-print blouse, Giles looked summery in a polo shirt and shorts with a glass of wine in hand.

Although Mary had her eyes shut, the pair look as loved up as always with Mary placing her hand on Giles’ knee and him holding her other hand.

Giles also had on his trademark square-frame glasses and a patterned bandana.

On his Instagram account Giles captioned it: "Giles and Mary circa 190."

Giles and Mary met when they were 21. Picture: Channel 4

Just a few weeks ago Giles shared some more vintage photos of himself and his wife, this time from the 80s.

The black and white pictures show the couple dressed smartly, with Mary sporting long hair and an epic full fringe we should all be envious of.

In one adorable snap they pose with their arms around each other while in another Mary looks adoringly at her love.

Giles and Mary met when they were 21 while Giles was studying at Wimbledon Art School and she was a model.

They famously call each other ‘Nutty’, which Mary previously explained was because ‘we both consider the other to be a bit mad.’

