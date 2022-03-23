Gogglebox’s Giles & Mary Are Just As Iconic In Photos From The 90s

23 March 2022, 12:50

Giles and Mary shared some young photos of them together
Giles and Mary shared some young photos of them together. Picture: Channel 4 / Giles Wood/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gogglebox fans have unearthed a photo from the 90s of one of everyone’s favourite TV couples, Giles and Mary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gogglebox couple Giles and Mary, who have been married for 30 years, are a fan favourite household on the reality TV show and fans have re-surfaced an old photo of the stars taken in the 90s where they look every inch as iconic.

“Giles and Mary young… the vibes are immaculate,” one person perfectly summarised alongside the photo of the TV stars.

Gogglebox Family The Malones Announce Heartbreaking Death Of Beloved Dog

The couple, from Wiltshire, originally shared the photo on Instagram last year, showing them sat on camping chairs outdoors in what seems to be a long field of grass.

Giles and Mary in the 90s
Giles and Mary in the 90s. Picture: Giles Wood/Instagram

While a young Mary rocked a straw hat and heart-print blouse, Giles looked summery in a polo shirt and shorts with a glass of wine in hand.

Although Mary had her eyes shut, the pair look as loved up as always with Mary placing her hand on Giles’ knee and him holding her other hand.

Giles also had on his trademark square-frame glasses and a patterned bandana.

On his Instagram account Giles captioned it: "Giles and Mary circa 190."

Giles and Mary met when they were 21
Giles and Mary met when they were 21. Picture: Channel 4

Just a few weeks ago Giles shared some more vintage photos of himself and his wife, this time from the 80s.

The black and white pictures show the couple dressed smartly, with Mary sporting long hair and an epic full fringe we should all be envious of.

In one adorable snap they pose with their arms around each other while in another Mary looks adoringly at her love.

Giles and Mary met when they were 21 while Giles was studying at Wimbledon Art School and she was a model.

They famously call each other ‘Nutty’, which Mary previously explained was because ‘we both consider the other to be a bit mad.’

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on Harry Styles' new album HS3

Harry Styles’ New Album 'Harry's House' & The Lowdown On His 2022 Music Releases

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Confirms Third Album ‘Harry’s House’ Days After ‘You Are Home’ Clues

Inside Kim Kardashian's lavish private jet

Inside Kim Kardashian’s $150 Million Luxury Private Jet & The Lavish Treatment For Guests

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to start her 'new chapter'

Olivia Rodrigo Is Ending Her 'Sour' Era With 'Driving Home 2 U' Film

Miley Cyrus has spoken openly about the scary moment

Miley Cyrus Cancels Show After Her Plane Is Struck By Lightning

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are good friends

Pete Davidson ‘Hasn’t Changed’ Kim Kardashian’s Friendship With Ariana Grande

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star