Gogglebox Family The Malones Announce Heartbreaking Death Of Beloved Dog

10 March 2022, 11:09 | Updated: 10 March 2022, 12:36

The Malone family shared tributes online
The Malone family shared tributes online. Picture: Channel 4/Tom Malone Jr/Instagram
The Malone family from Gogglebox have announced that one of their dogs has passed away in a series of sweet posts.

Gogglebox’s Malone family have spoken out about their recent heartbreak as they reveal that their beloved Rottweiler, Lucy, has passed away just seven months after the death of another dog.

Lucy was a fan-favourite of the show and always sat with the family, Tom Senior, Julie and their children, as they filmed their segments for the hit Channel 4 series.

Gogglebox Star Pete Sandiford And Fiancée Welcome A Baby Boy

The dog-loving household has had four furry friends in total, all of which would cuddle up with them during the reality show – the Malones made their debut on the programme back in 2014..

The Malone family posted about Lucy online
The Malone family posted about Lucy online. Picture: Channel 4

Members of the family took to social media to share the devastating news, posting tributes to their dearly departed Lucy.

Tom Malone Jr shared some emotional words on his Instagram page, posting a sweet snap of him kissing the Rottweiler’s head.

He wrote: "Rest easy Lucy, you were a good girl."

Parents Julie and Tom Senior also commemorated the family pet with a post to the platform, they wrote: "Today we said goodbye to our beloved Lucy.

Tom Malone Junior shared a photo of Lucy online
Tom Malone Junior shared a photo of Lucy online. Picture: Tom Malone Jr/Instagram

"She fought right to the end to stay with us. Now reunited with her sister Izzey," the caption read.

They capped off the post: "Rest In Peace Sweetheart, you will always be in our hearts xx."

The Gogglebox stars also have pups, Dave and Bob, with previous Rottweilers Frank and Izzey passing away in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

