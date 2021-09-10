Gogglebox Star Pete Sandiford And Fiancée Welcome A Baby Boy

10 September 2021, 11:17

Pete Sandiford from Gogglebox has welcomed a baby boy with his fiancée
Pete Sandiford from Gogglebox has welcomed a baby boy with his fiancée.
Pete Sandiford from Channel 4’s Gogglebox has become a dad!

Pete Sandiford, 26, has confirmed he and fiancée Paige Yeomans have welcomed their first baby together.

The Gogglebox star said he was ‘overwhelmed’ to become a parent, but described his new baby as a ‘cool lad’.

Married At First Sight UK's Nikita & Ant Appeared On The Same Dating Show In 2018

He told The Mirror at the NTAs: “He takes after his mum, not me!”

Pete Sandiford revealed at the NTAs he's become a father
Pete Sandiford revealed at the NTAs he's become a father

Pete added: “It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!"

He then shared: “I’ve been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

The 26-year-old only revealed their baby news in April, telling sister Sophie she was going to be an aunt as he showed her pictures from the baby scan during an episode of Gogglebox.

Pete and sister Sophie on Gogglebox
Pete and sister Sophie on Gogglebox

Pete shared his relationship with long-term girlfriend Paige in October 2020, revealing earlier this year they’d got engaged.

Paige keeps her Instagram profile private to ensure their relationship stays out of the spotlight.

There’s just one picture of the couple together on Pete’s own page, from when he posted a selfie to reveal their relationship to the world.

