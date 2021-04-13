Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Paige

Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford is having a baby. Picture: Instagram @sandifordpete/ Channel 4 Gogglebox

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford has announced he is expecting his first baby with his girlfriend, Paige, and broke the news in his usual hilarious style...

Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford has announced he is having a baby with his girlfriend Paige Yeomans, 24 as fans flood the sofa-comedian with congratulations and well wishes!

The pair who are starting their family have been together for some years now and are engaged to be married- something Pete dropped into conversation earlier in 2021 on screen.

Gogglebox Star Pete Sandiford Trolled After Sharing First Photo With Girlfriend

In his usual hilarious manner, Pete, 26, took to Instagram to share the incredible news by posting a sonogram of their little one with his face Photoshopped onto it!

He wrote: "I do have a hunch the baby might look like me..... @paigeyeomans_ @sophiesandiford1."

Pete Sandiford announces he's expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram @sandifordpete

Pete and his sister Sophie have been starring on the Friday night TV show since 2017 and become favourites amongst viewers for their hilarious sibling relationship and bizarre array of enormous mugs.

Sophie was one of the first to comment on her bro's announcement, writing:

"Bestest little baba in the world... love all 3 of you (and r col) so so much."

Sophie wishes her brother Pete well after his baby announcement. Picture: Instagram @sandifordpete

His girlfriend, Paige, is not in the spotlight and has a private Instagram page, but Pete shares the rare snippet of their romance to his social media page!

Congratulations to the pair and we're seriously hoping we'll get a glimpse of the little on on Gogglebox one day!

