Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Paige

13 April 2021, 12:49

Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford is having a baby
Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford is having a baby. Picture: Instagram @sandifordpete/ Channel 4 Gogglebox

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford has announced he is expecting his first baby with his girlfriend, Paige, and broke the news in his usual hilarious style...

Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford has announced he is having a baby with his girlfriend Paige Yeomans, 24 as fans flood the sofa-comedian with congratulations and well wishes!

The pair who are starting their family have been together for some years now and are engaged to be married- something Pete dropped into conversation earlier in 2021 on screen.

Gogglebox Star Pete Sandiford Trolled After Sharing First Photo With Girlfriend

In his usual hilarious manner, Pete, 26, took to Instagram to share the incredible news by posting a sonogram of their little one with his face Photoshopped onto it!

He wrote: "I do have a hunch the baby might look like me..... @paigeyeomans_ @sophiesandiford1."

Pete Sandiford announces he's expecting a baby
Pete Sandiford announces he's expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram @sandifordpete

Pete and his sister Sophie have been starring on the Friday night TV show since 2017 and become favourites amongst viewers for their hilarious sibling relationship and bizarre array of enormous mugs.

Sophie was one of the first to comment on her bro's announcement, writing:

"Bestest little baba in the world... love all 3 of you (and r col) so so much."

Sophie wishes her brother Pete well after his baby announcement
Sophie wishes her brother Pete well after his baby announcement. Picture: Instagram @sandifordpete

His girlfriend, Paige, is not in the spotlight and has a private Instagram page, but Pete shares the rare snippet of their romance to his social media page!

Congratulations to the pair and we're seriously hoping we'll get a glimpse of the little on on Gogglebox one day!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about eating disorders amid Nikki Grahame's passing.

Molly-Mae Hague Calls For Anorexia To Be Taken ‘More Seriously’ In Emotional Tribute To Nikki Grahame
Nick Jonas said Harry Styles and Niall Horan were doing a 'good job' in their solo careers.

Nick Jonas Praises Harry Styles And Niall Horan For Doing A 'Really Good Job' In Music

Amelia Gray's mum breaks silence on Scott Disick relationship

Lisa Rinna Says Scott Disick 'Too Old' For Amelia Hamlin Relationship

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

People are only just finding out Macaulay Kulkin and Brenda Song are dating

Macaulay Culkin & 'Suite Life' Girlfriend Brenda Song's Relationship Timeline As They Welcome Baby Boy

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother