Gogglebox Star Pete Sandiford Trolled After Sharing First Photo With Girlfriend

5 October 2020, 16:51

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford received negative comments online after sharing a photograph with his girlfriend.
Picture: instagram/channel4

Gogglebox star’s Pete Sandiford has been trolled after sharing a photograph with his girlfriend.

Gogglebox’s Pete Sandiford has amassed a huge following on social media since appearing on the hit Channel 4 show.

However, the 26-year-old was cruelly trolled by some of his followers on Instagram recently when he shared a photograph of his girlfriend, Paige Yeomans, for the first time.

Pete Sandiford was trolled after sharing a photograph with his girlfriend, Paige.
Pete Sandiford was trolled after sharing a photograph with his girlfriend, Paige. Picture: instagram

He captioned the post: “My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are close second best friend. This was taken last year FYI.”

The photo, which sees him and his girlfriend smiling, and looking really happy, was flooded with ‘rude’ comments that claim he is ‘punching’. But fans jumped to his defence.

“I don’t know why people feel the need to say he’s punching,” wrote one fan. “But then again people who are like that are only jealous or insecure.”

Another added: “So many rude comments about him ‘punching’ so rude, you look a great couple, ignore the bell ends and thats a great photo BTW.”

A third wrote: “Why the hell do people have to be so negative and utterly nasty? In a time of such uncertainty it’s lovely to see happy posts. Good luck and lots of love to you both.”

We agree!

Pete has appeared on Gogglebox since 2018 alongside his sister, Sophie, and the pair often have viewers in hysterics with their witty one-liners.

They also have the coolest mug collection we’ve ever seen!

