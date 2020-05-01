Where Gogglebox Stars Pete And Sophie Got Their Epic Mug Collection From

Pete and Sophie's mug collection has Gogglebox viewers envious. Picture: Channel 4 / Sophie Sandiford/Instagram

Gogglebox brother and sister Pete and Sophie drink their tea from huge colourful mugs on almost every episode of the Channel 4 show.

Gogglebox is one of the nation’s favourite TV shows as viewers have grown attached to its stars including Jenny and Lee, Ellie and Izzi, and Pete and Sophie.

Brother and sister Pete and Sophie Sandiford’s close bond is one of the reasons their hilarious antics are so loved by Gogglebox fans, and their extensive collection of colourful mugs and cups have also become a hot talking point.

Sophie gave a glimpse inside her family’s mug collection on Instagram, showing their cupboard overspilling with an array of decorative mugs.

Gogglebox's Pete and Sophie have an extensive mug collection. Picture: Channel 4

Gogglebox's Pete and Sophie get their mugs from Asda. Picture: Sophie Sandiford/Instagram

From flamingos and giraffes to a pink skeleton and a bright orange fox, it seems the family have a mug to match every theme.

Sophie captioned the picture: “We’re going to need a bigger cupboard #mugjenga #dyawantabrew? @sandifordpete.”

Hundreds of fans commented on the picture asking the siblings where they get the mugs from and they revealed they tend to find them in Asda.

When one follower asked where their red bus mug was from, Sophie replied: “It was from a small shop in London but I think you can get them on Amazon.”

However, most of the siblings’ collection is from Asda, with Pete revealing the tip when another fan asked: “Where do you get all your mugs from?”

Sophie and her brother responded: “Asda, mainly.”

Another fan revealed their kids even put some of Sophie and Pete’s mugs on their Christmas list in December, proving how popular the stars’ household items have become!

One follower from Australia also begged to know how they too can get their hands on one of the iconic mugs.

