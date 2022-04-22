The Hit-And-Run Case Of Gogglebox Star Ellie Warner's Boyfriend Has Developed

22 April 2022, 12:19

Nat's hit-and-run investigation has developed
Nat's hit-and-run investigation has developed. Picture: Ellie Warner/Instagram

Police have been working on Nat Eddlestone's hit-and-run case as Gogglebox's Ellie Warner takes time away from filming the reality show.

Last month, the boyfriend of Gogglebox star Ellie Warner was injured in a hit-and-run car accident – there’s now been a development in the case.

The driver who crashed into Nat Eddlestone has now been quizzed by police as progress is being made in the investigation.

The incident occurred in the early hours on March 18, with the 31-year-old being rushed to an intensive care unit after he was struck by a vehicle in Leeds whilst he was walking home.

Ellie Warner has taken time away from filming due to Nat’s hospitalisation
Ellie Warner has taken time away from filming due to Nat’s hospitalisation. Picture: Ellie Warner/Instagram

The hit-and-run left Nat with critical injuries, a source close to the family reportedly told the tabloids that he suffered from a broken back and neck as well as having both his lungs collapse.

It was later revealed that he was initially placed on a life support machine.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed to the publication that "the driver was questioned" after the incident, however, no further details have been released to the public.

Developments in the case follow the news that Gogglebox bosses are honouring Ellie Warner’s full fee for the reality show despite being absent from filming since the tragic accident occurred.

Ellie Warner and Nat Eddlestone have both appeared on Gogglebox
Ellie Warner and Nat Eddlestone have both appeared on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

A TV insider told the tabloids at the time: "She’s been told to take as much time off as she needs and it is very unlikely she will be returning during the current series.

“Bosses paid Ellie her full fee for the show - they didn't want her or Izzi worrying about money," the source explained.

Ellie and Izzi Warner have appeared in Gogglebox since 2015, making their debut on the reality show in season five – however, it is currently unknown if they will make a return following Nat’s devastating accident.

