Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner’s Boyfriend Spotted For First Time Since Near-Fatal Accident

26 May 2022, 13:27

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat has been seen for the first time since his horrific accident
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat has been seen for the first time since his horrific accident. Picture: @ellie__warner/Instagram
The boyfriend of Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner has been seen for the first time since his near-death accident.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner’s boyfriend Nat Eddlestone has been seen out and about for the first time since his horrifying accident in March.

Nat was rushed to intensive care on March 18 after he was hit by a vehicle in the early hours of the morning in Leeds.

The 31-year-old was left with critical injuries following the hit-and-run accident, suffering a broken neck and back, two collapsed lungs and required life support.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's boyfriend has been seen for the first time since his hit-and-run accident
Fans of the Channel 4 show will be happy to see Nat is back on his feet and doing much better after he was spotted out for the first time since the near-death accident.

In photos obtained by this tabloid, Nat can be seen wearing a head brace as he impressively hit the shops just two months after his accident.

This comes as Nat’s girlfriend Ellie took time off from her Gogglebox filming duties to care for her beau.

The boyfriend of Gogglebox star Ellie Warner suffered awful injuries following his near-death accident
Sisters Ellie and Izzi returned to Gogglebox last week
Sisters Ellie and Izzi returned to Gogglebox last week. Picture: @ellie__warner/Instagram

However, Gogglebox bosses confirmed that they would honour Ellie’s full filming fee during her absence so that she wouldn’t have to worry about finances.

Returning to Instagram last week, Ellie confirmed she and her sister Izzi are back on the show whilst thanking everyone for their support.

“Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight! Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal,” wrote Ellie.

