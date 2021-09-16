Five Gogglebox Favourites Quit Show Amid Deaths Of Loved Ones

16 September 2021, 11:05

Gogglebox confirmed five of their stars have left the show
Gogglebox confirmed five of their stars have left the show. Picture: Channel 4
Capital FM

By Capital FM

A number of Gogglebox stars won’t be returning for the new series of the Channel 4 show.

Gogglebox bosses have confirmed that five of the show’s stars have quit and won’t be returning to take part in the new series.

Their departure comes following the tragic deaths of three of the show’s cast members in recent months.

Gogglebox Star Pete Sandiford And Fiancée Welcome A Baby Boy

Pete McGarry, who had appeared on the show with his wife Linda, died aged 71 in June after a short illness.

Linda has decided to leave the show following Pete’s passing.

Pete McGarry's wife Linda won't be returning to Gogglebox
Pete McGarry's wife Linda won't be returning to Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Mary Cook sadly passed away at the age of 91 in August and her co-star and best friend Marina Wingrove is one of the stars who won’t be returning for the new series.

Shortly after the news of Mary’s death was confirmed, it was revealed that Andy Michael also tragically passed away following a short illness at the age of 61.

Andy had appeared on the show with his wife Carolyne and their children Alex and Louis.

His family have also decided to step down from the show.

Gogglebox star Mary Cook sadly died last month
Gogglebox star Mary Cook sadly died last month. Picture: Channel 4
Andy Michael's family won't be returning to Gogglebox
Andy Michael's family won't be returning to Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Executive producer Victoria Ray told this publication that the families have the option to return to the series in future.

She said: “We have had people from the show pass away recently.

"We lost Mary and Andy, and a little while ago we lost Pete. Their loved ones won't be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Aimee Lou Wood and Connor Swindells are dating off-screen

Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood And Connor Swindells Are No Longer Together – A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Features

Harry Styles' fans have been taking a lot of signs to the Love On Tour shows

All The NSFW Signs Harry Styles’ Fans Are Taking To Love On Tour Shows

Here's a refresher on what happened last season

What Happened In Sex Education Season 2? A Recap Of The Last Episode

TV & Film

Liberty Poole opened up about life after Love Island

Here’s What Liberty Poole Is Doing Now After Love Island

Teddy Soares is reportedly set to strip naked in new TV show

Teddy Soares Is First Love Island 2021 Contestant To Land Huge TV Show

What time can you start watching Sex Education season 3?

What Time Is 'Sex Education' Series 3 Coming Out On Netflix?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him