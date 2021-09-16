Five Gogglebox Favourites Quit Show Amid Deaths Of Loved Ones

Gogglebox confirmed five of their stars have left the show. Picture: Channel 4

By Capital FM

A number of Gogglebox stars won’t be returning for the new series of the Channel 4 show.

Gogglebox bosses have confirmed that five of the show’s stars have quit and won’t be returning to take part in the new series.

Their departure comes following the tragic deaths of three of the show’s cast members in recent months.

Gogglebox Star Pete Sandiford And Fiancée Welcome A Baby Boy

Pete McGarry, who had appeared on the show with his wife Linda, died aged 71 in June after a short illness.

Linda has decided to leave the show following Pete’s passing.

Pete McGarry's wife Linda won't be returning to Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Mary Cook sadly passed away at the age of 91 in August and her co-star and best friend Marina Wingrove is one of the stars who won’t be returning for the new series.

Shortly after the news of Mary’s death was confirmed, it was revealed that Andy Michael also tragically passed away following a short illness at the age of 61.

Andy had appeared on the show with his wife Carolyne and their children Alex and Louis.

His family have also decided to step down from the show.

Gogglebox star Mary Cook sadly died last month. Picture: Channel 4

Andy Michael's family won't be returning to Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Executive producer Victoria Ray told this publication that the families have the option to return to the series in future.

She said: “We have had people from the show pass away recently.

"We lost Mary and Andy, and a little while ago we lost Pete. Their loved ones won't be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital