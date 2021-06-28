Gogglebox’s Pete McGarry Dies After A Short Illness

28 June 2021, 14:10 | Updated: 28 June 2021, 14:24

Linda and Pete were on Gogglebox from 2013
Linda and Pete were on Gogglebox from 2013. Picture: PA / Channel 4
Gogglebox original cast member Pete McGarry has died at the age of 71.

Channel 4 announced Pete McGarry, who appeared on Gogglebox beside his wife Linda, has died following a short illness.

In a statement, they announced he died with his family by his side.

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Paige

They confirmed his death was not related to Covid-19.

Pete McGarry died following a short illness
Pete McGarry died following a short illness. Picture: Gogglebox/Twitter
Pete McGarry died aged 71
Pete McGarry died aged 71. Picture: Getty

Pete and Linda and her son George, from Clacton, joined Gogglebox at the start of the second series in 2013, returning in 2016 after a short break to become series regulars.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness,” the statement read.

“Pete, his wife Linda and her son George originally joined Gogglebox at the start of the second series in 2013.

“The Clacton couple returned to the show for the seventh series in 2016 and have been series regulars and firm favourites ever since.

Pete and his family lived in Clacton
Pete and his family lived in Clacton. Picture: Getty
Pete and Linda with her son George on Gogglebox
Pete and Linda with her son George on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

“Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

It continued: “Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren. Since 2000, Pete and Linda have fostered over a hundred children and he is a beloved father, husband and grandfather.

“The family have asked for privacy at this sad time. Pete’s death was not related to COVID-19.”

