Gogglebox Star Andy Michael Dies Aged 61

27 August 2021, 12:47

Gogglebox star Andy Michael has passed away, Channel 4 confirms
Picture: Channel 4
Andy Michael from Gogglebox has passed away after a short illness at the age of 61.

Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died aged 61, it has been announced.

The sad news was revealed in a statement from Channel 4 and Studio Lambert on behalf of his family.

The statement read: “Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show's original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013."

Picture: Channel 4

The statement continued: "Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed.

"Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time."

Andy was well known for appearing on Gogglebox alongside his wife Carolyne and his children Louis and Alex.

Andy Michael appeared on Gogglebox with his wife and kids
Picture: Channel 4

The Michael family joined the show back in 2013 and became a fan-favourite.

The tragic news of Andy’s passing comes just days after it was announced that fellow Gogglebox star Mary Cook had died at the age of 92.

Mary’s passing was also announced in a statement from Channel 4 and Studio Lambert.

