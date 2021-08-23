Gogglebox Star Mary Cook Dies Aged 92

23 August 2021, 11:33

Gogglebox star May Cook has passed away
Gogglebox star May Cook has passed away. Picture: Channel 4

Mary Cook from Gogglebox has passed away at the age of 92.

Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died aged 92, it has been announced.

She passed away peacefully, a statement from Channel 4 and Studio Lambert on behalf of her family said.

The statement read: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side."

Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died
Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died. Picture: Channel 4

The statement added: “Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.

“Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew."

Mary appeared on Gogglebox alongside her good friend and fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove, with the pair first joining the popular TV show in 2016.

Gogglebox's Mary appeared on the show alongside her friend Marina
Gogglebox's Mary appeared on the show alongside her friend Marina. Picture: Channel 4

Before joining Gogglebox, Mary and Marina became friends at a retirement village over 10 years ago.

The statement went on to say that the pair “became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky moments."

“Our love and thoughts are with Mary’s family, friends, and Marina. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time,” it added.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What prize do the Love Island winners get?

What Do Love Island Winners Actually Win? Inside The Cash Prize And Savage Twist

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Dating Timeline: From Spider-Man Co-stars To Relationship Rumours
Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship and marriage.

How Did Ariana Grande Meet Husband Dalton Gomez? A Timeline Of The Couple’s Relationship

Millie Court looks unrecognisable in her teenage throwback pictures

Love Island’s Millie Is Unrecognisable In Unearthed Photos From Justin Bieber Fan Account

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to twin babies

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Gives Birth To Twin Babies With Fiancé Andre Gray

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him