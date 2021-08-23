Gogglebox Star Mary Cook Dies Aged 92

Gogglebox star May Cook has passed away. Picture: Channel 4

Mary Cook from Gogglebox has passed away at the age of 92.

She passed away peacefully, a statement from Channel 4 and Studio Lambert on behalf of her family said.

The statement read: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side."

Gogglebox star Mary Cook has died. Picture: Channel 4

The statement added: “Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.

“Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew."

Mary appeared on Gogglebox alongside her good friend and fellow Bristolian Marina Wingrove, with the pair first joining the popular TV show in 2016.

Gogglebox's Mary appeared on the show alongside her friend Marina. Picture: Channel 4

Before joining Gogglebox, Mary and Marina became friends at a retirement village over 10 years ago.

The statement went on to say that the pair “became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky moments."

“Our love and thoughts are with Mary’s family, friends, and Marina. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time,” it added.

