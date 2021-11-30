Giovanni Pernice Responds To Made In Chelsea Star Dating Rumours Amid Maura Higgins Split

30 November 2021, 11:18

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Giovanni Pernice was rumoured to be dating Made In Chelsea star Verity Bowditch following his split from Maura Higgins.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Giovanni Pernice has addressed the rumours he’s ‘dating’ Made In Chelsea star Verity Bowditch just a month after splitting from Maura Higgins.

There was speculation that Strictly Come Dancing professional had been ‘secretly dating’ the 26-year-old, according to tabloids, with a source claiming he had ‘fallen head over heels for Verity’.

Molly-Mae Hague Shows Fans Inside New House After Putting Up Christmas Decorations

However, the pro dancer has now slammed the rumours, taking to his Instagram Stories to address his love life.

Sharing a statement over the weekend, Giovanni wrote: “Happy Sunday beautiful people. Always wanting to speak the truth over here.”

Giovanni Pernice told fans he's not dating anyone
Giovanni Pernice told fans he's not dating anyone. Picture: Alamy
Giovanni Pernice denied the Verity Bowditch dating rumours
Giovanni Pernice denied the Verity Bowditch dating rumours. Picture: @pernicegiovann1/Instagram

He continued: “It's news to me that I am dating, didn't know anything about it lol. At the moment as you all know it’s all about dancer, dance, dancer, which is wonderfulll daaaaarling [sic].

“That’s the reality, no drama here. Have a great day - ‘THE SUN’ is shining!”

Giovanni is currently competing on Strictly with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who he was also rumoured to be involved with romantically.

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice split last month
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice split last month. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram
Giovanni Pernice slammed rumours that he's 'dating' Verity Bowditch
Giovanni Pernice slammed rumours that he's 'dating' Verity Bowditch. Picture: @veritybowditch/Instagram

This comes just a month after he and Love Island star Maura called time on their relationship after just three months of dating.

Giovanni released a lengthy statement on his Instagram Stories after news broke of their split.

He confirmed that ‘there was absolutely no wrong-doing’ during their romance, adding that ‘great relationships with great people can come to a natural end’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Faye Winter has brushed off the viral TikTok of Teddy Soares after his nightclub PA

Love Island’s Faye Appears To Brush Off Viral TikTok Of Teddy After Club PA

Kourtney and Kim have taken Khloé's love life into their own hands...

The Kardashian Sisters Want To Set Khloé Up With A Friend Of Pete Davidson's

When will the I'm A Celeb finale be?

How Long Is I'm A Celeb 2021 On For?

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have announced their new Christmas song

Ed Sheeran Recreates Famous Love Actually Scene To Announce New Song With Elton John

Inside the 'Nativity!' Tik Tok trend

Inside The 'Nativity!' Tik Tok Trend – The Kids Are All Grown Up

Liam Payne gave One Direction fans the ultimate throwback!

Liam Payne Performing One Direction Songs In 2021 Just Made Our Year

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her