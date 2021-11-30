Giovanni Pernice Responds To Made In Chelsea Star Dating Rumours Amid Maura Higgins Split
30 November 2021, 11:18
Giovanni Pernice was rumoured to be dating Made In Chelsea star Verity Bowditch following his split from Maura Higgins.
Giovanni Pernice has addressed the rumours he’s ‘dating’ Made In Chelsea star Verity Bowditch just a month after splitting from Maura Higgins.
There was speculation that Strictly Come Dancing professional had been ‘secretly dating’ the 26-year-old, according to tabloids, with a source claiming he had ‘fallen head over heels for Verity’.
However, the pro dancer has now slammed the rumours, taking to his Instagram Stories to address his love life.
Sharing a statement over the weekend, Giovanni wrote: “Happy Sunday beautiful people. Always wanting to speak the truth over here.”
He continued: “It's news to me that I am dating, didn't know anything about it lol. At the moment as you all know it’s all about dancer, dance, dancer, which is wonderfulll daaaaarling [sic].
“That’s the reality, no drama here. Have a great day - ‘THE SUN’ is shining!”
Giovanni is currently competing on Strictly with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who he was also rumoured to be involved with romantically.
This comes just a month after he and Love Island star Maura called time on their relationship after just three months of dating.
Giovanni released a lengthy statement on his Instagram Stories after news broke of their split.
He confirmed that ‘there was absolutely no wrong-doing’ during their romance, adding that ‘great relationships with great people can come to a natural end’.
