Molly-Mae Hague Shows Fans Inside New House After Putting Up Christmas Decorations

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague gave a glimpse inside her new house after decorating the home for Christmas.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had to find a new home after their Cheshire apartment was burgled, and the fashion influencer has vowed to share less of her life as a result.

Despite keeping her expensive purchases off the grid and reducing how much she shows her new flat, Molly-Mae did give fans a small glimpse at her home after putting up her Christmas decorations.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have a huge tree this year, adorned with gold and silver decorations and surrounded by piles of gifts already.

Molly-Mae Hague has been getting into the Christmas spirit. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague made her new home Christmassy. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The 22-year-old put on festive favourite The Holiday for their cosy evening in, writing on Instagram Stories: “Snowing outside. The Holiday on... heaven.”

She also has a large nutcracker stood by the living room door, alongside a glass table lit up with a garland and a giant decorative wreath.

Molly-Mae and Tommy were forced to move out of their Cheshire home last month when burglars broke in and stole everything the couple owned.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury bought a huge nutcracker for the flat. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The former Love Island star was ‘shaken up’ and vowed to never return to the flat.

She later told fans in a YouTube video her manager Francesca Britton managed to find them a new home at last minute.

Molly has since promised to share less about her life, admitting she was finding it hard after being so open with her followers for so long.

