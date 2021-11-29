Molly-Mae Hague Shows Fans Inside New House After Putting Up Christmas Decorations

29 November 2021, 15:49

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague gave a glimpse inside her new house after decorating the home for Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had to find a new home after their Cheshire apartment was burgled, and the fashion influencer has vowed to share less of her life as a result.

Despite keeping her expensive purchases off the grid and reducing how much she shows her new flat, Molly-Mae did give fans a small glimpse at her home after putting up her Christmas decorations.

Molly-Mae Hague Shows Scar From Endometriosis Surgery

Molly-Mae and Tommy have a huge tree this year, adorned with gold and silver decorations and surrounded by piles of gifts already.

Molly-Mae Hague has been getting into the Christmas spirit
Molly-Mae Hague has been getting into the Christmas spirit. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague made her new home Christmassy
Molly-Mae Hague made her new home Christmassy. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The 22-year-old put on festive favourite The Holiday for their cosy evening in, writing on Instagram Stories: “Snowing outside. The Holiday on... heaven.”

She also has a large nutcracker stood by the living room door, alongside a glass table lit up with a garland and a giant decorative wreath.

Molly-Mae and Tommy were forced to move out of their Cheshire home last month when burglars broke in and stole everything the couple owned.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury bought a huge nutcracker for the flat
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury bought a huge nutcracker for the flat. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The former Love Island star was ‘shaken up’ and vowed to never return to the flat.

She later told fans in a YouTube video her manager Francesca Britton managed to find them a new home at last minute.

Molly has since promised to share less about her life, admitting she was finding it hard after being so open with her followers for so long.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have announced their new Christmas song

Ed Sheeran Recreates Famous Love Actually Scene To Announce New Song With Elton John

Inside the 'Nativity!' Tik Tok trend

Inside The 'Nativity!' Tik Tok Trend – The Kids Are All Grown Up

Liam Payne gave One Direction fans the ultimate throwback!

Liam Payne Performing One Direction Songs In 2021 Just Made Our Year

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money

TV & Film

Liberty Poole and Joey Essex spark rumours...

Love Island's Liberty Poole Gets Friendly With Joey Essex At Brand Party

A clip of Love Island's Teddy on a night out has gone viral on TikTok

Love Island Fans Defend Teddy Soares Following TikTok Of Him After Club PA Goes Viral

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her