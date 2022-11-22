Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted On Dinner Date As Romance Heats Up

22 November 2022, 10:22

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have reignited those romance rumours
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have reignited those romance rumours. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio first sparked dating rumours in September and have been spotted out a number of times since.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have fuelled those romance rumours after they were spotted leaving the same restaurant in New York City.

The A-listers were snapped by paparazzi, in photos obtained by PageSix, as they were spotted leaving celeb hotspot Cipriani’s, with an onlooker claiming they left ‘within minutes of each other’.

Speculation that the supermodel, 27, and actor, 48, were dating first began circulating in September during Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid Calls Kanye West 'A Bully' And 'A Joke'

Gigi Hadid’s Mum Yolanda Hits Back At ‘Bad’ Parenting Comments

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have fuelled dating rumours
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have fuelled dating rumours. Picture: Alamy

They were spotted partying together during NYFW, with a source telling In Touch Weekly at the time that they had seen each other ‘a few times this summer’ amid his split from model Camila Morrone in late August.

The insider went on to say: “They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other.

"She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude," adding that the nature of their relationship is ‘casual and not a constant thing’.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have apparently been dating since September
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have apparently been dating since September. Picture: Alamy
Gigi Hadid split from Zayn Malik in October 2021
Gigi Hadid split from Zayn Malik in October 2021. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi and Leo were also then seen hanging out in Paris during PFW as rumours of their romance continued to heat up.

Their latest date night has added more fuel to the fire - but of course, both celebs have remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance.

The older sister of Bella Hadid has been single since October 2021 after she split from her long-term boyfriend Zayn Malik, with whom she shares their two-year-old daughter Khai.

