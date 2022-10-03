Gigi Hadid’s Mum Yolanda Hits Back At ‘Bad’ Parenting Comments

3 October 2022, 15:53 | Updated: 3 October 2022, 15:55

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s mum Yolanda has clapped back at people accusing her of being the ‘worst mom ever’.

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s mum Yolanda has responded to backlash she’s received for years over her parenting techniques.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, has received criticism in recent years following multiple resurfaced clips from the reality TV show she appeared on, where she advised daughter Gigi at the time to ‘eat an almond’ when she said she felt ‘really weak’.

Mohamed Hadid Responds To Gigi And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

Fans of the supermodel sisters have since accused Yolanda of ‘starving’ her daughters during the height of their modelling careers - and she has now hit back.

Poking fun at the accusations, Yolanda made a TikTok video where she posed with a giant bowl of almonds in various places throughout the clip.

Yolanda Hadid hit back at her 'bad parenting' backlash
Yolanda Hadid hit back at her 'bad parenting' backlash. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/TikTok
Yolanda Hadid clapped back at criticism of her parenting
Yolanda Hadid clapped back at criticism of her parenting. Picture: Alamy

She even goes on to share them with her horse and two goats in the TikTok.

Yolanda simply captioned the video with two hashtags, one simply writing ‘almonds’ while the other left her branding herself the ‘worst mom ever’.

Despite the former model intending humour in the clip, TikTok has flagged the video with a warning: "Participating in this activity could result in getting you or others hurt.”

Yolanda Hadid with her two daughters Bella and Gigi
Yolanda Hadid with her two daughters Bella and Gigi. Picture: Alamy
Yolanda Hadid branded herself the 'worst mom ever'
Yolanda Hadid branded herself the 'worst mom ever'. Picture: Alamy

The video was met with mixed reactions from fans, with some people finding humour within it, while others hit out at her for ‘promoting bad eating habits’.

“This literally does the opposite of what you think it does. Stop promoting unhealthy eating habits,” commented one fan.

“This is iconic,” wrote another, while a third joked: “Remember chew them really well!!”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Netflix's Blonde has sparked mass backlash since its release

Why Netflix's 'Blonde' Is Receiving Backlash: Inside The Marilyn Monroe Discussion Online

Here's when the next Kardashians episode will air on Hulu and Disney

When Is The Next Episode Of The Kardashians On? Date And Air Time

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is over

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

Gigi and Leo are hanging out again

Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio Have Been Spotted In Paris

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

Hocus Pocus 2 has now dropped on Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 Viewers Are All Saying The Same Thing About The Halloween Sequel

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star