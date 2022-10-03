Gigi Hadid’s Mum Yolanda Hits Back At ‘Bad’ Parenting Comments

By Capital FM

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s mum Yolanda has clapped back at people accusing her of being the ‘worst mom ever’.

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s mum Yolanda has responded to backlash she’s received for years over her parenting techniques.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, has received criticism in recent years following multiple resurfaced clips from the reality TV show she appeared on, where she advised daughter Gigi at the time to ‘eat an almond’ when she said she felt ‘really weak’.

Mohamed Hadid Responds To Gigi And Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

Fans of the supermodel sisters have since accused Yolanda of ‘starving’ her daughters during the height of their modelling careers - and she has now hit back.

Poking fun at the accusations, Yolanda made a TikTok video where she posed with a giant bowl of almonds in various places throughout the clip.

Yolanda Hadid hit back at her 'bad parenting' backlash. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/TikTok

Yolanda Hadid clapped back at criticism of her parenting. Picture: Alamy

She even goes on to share them with her horse and two goats in the TikTok.

Yolanda simply captioned the video with two hashtags, one simply writing ‘almonds’ while the other left her branding herself the ‘worst mom ever’.

Despite the former model intending humour in the clip, TikTok has flagged the video with a warning: "Participating in this activity could result in getting you or others hurt.”

Yolanda Hadid with her two daughters Bella and Gigi. Picture: Alamy

Yolanda Hadid branded herself the 'worst mom ever'. Picture: Alamy

The video was met with mixed reactions from fans, with some people finding humour within it, while others hit out at her for ‘promoting bad eating habits’.

“This literally does the opposite of what you think it does. Stop promoting unhealthy eating habits,” commented one fan.

“This is iconic,” wrote another, while a third joked: “Remember chew them really well!!”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital