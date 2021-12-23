Gigi Hadid’s Sister Bella Shares Rare Photo Of Baby Khai Walking

By Capital FM

Bella Hadid shared the most adorable snap of her niece, baby Khai.

Gigi Hadid’s sister Bella has just given fans a rare update about her niece, baby Khai.

The supermodel took to Instagram to share one of her iconic photo dumps and included a snap of Gigi and Zayn Malik’s 15-month-old daughter.

In the photo, Khai can be seen looking all grown up as she’s walking around what appears to be a photoshoot set.

Bella Hadid shared an adorable snap of baby Khai walking. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid shared a rare snap with her niece, Khai. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram

Meanwhile, Gigi, who also has her face looking away from the camera, is crouched down next to her daughter in the heartwarming photo.

It wasn’t long before friends and fans started commenting on how adorable Khai looked in the rare snap.

Model Vittoria Ceretti commented on the post, writing what we were all thinking: “SHES WALKING,” before tagging her fellow supermodel pal, Gigi.

Bella Hadid shared a rare picture with her sister Gigi's daughter. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid and Gigi are super close. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile one fan wrote: “Omgggg baby Khai... [sic], while another added, “How much Khai grew."

“Khai is walking so cute,” penned a fourth.

This isn’t the first time Bella has given fans a glimpse of her auntie duties, with the model most recently posting snaps with her niece for her first birthday in September.

